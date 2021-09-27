Best in Kansas: Here are the Kansas high school state football rankings for Week 5

Gannett Kansas

Week 3 provided a lot of change heading into the Week 4 rankings with some upsets.

Following many great performances, the Gannett high school sports writers got together and voted on the Week 4 rankings. Later in the week, the writers will introduce their coverage-area games to watch and predictions.

This week's ranking are below:

Class 6A

Team (first-place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Derby (5), 3-0... LW 1

2. Manhattan, 4-0... LW 5

3. Blue Valley North (1), 3-1... LW 2

4. Blue Valley Northwest, 4-0... LW 6

5. Lawrence, 3-1... LW 4

6. Olathe North, 3-1... LW 3

7. Junction City, 3-1... LW 9

8. Blue Valley, 3-1... LW 8

9. Washburn Rural, 3-1... LW 7

10. Garden City, 3-1... LW NR

Dropping out: Dodge City, Lawrence Free State

Receiving votes: Olathe West (3-1), Lawrence Free State (3-1), Dodge City (3-1)

Class 5A

Team (first-place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Mill Valley (6), 4-0... LW 1

2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 4-0... LW 2

3. Bishop Carroll, 3-1... LW 3

4. Maize South, 4-0... LW 6

5. Spring Hill, 4-0... LW 8

6. Topeka Seaman, 3-1... LW 9

7. Hays, 3-1... LW 5

8. Maize, 3-1... LW 4

9. Andover, 3-1... LW NR

10. St. Thomas Aquinas, 2-2... LW 7

Dropped out: Wichita Northwest (2-2)

Receiving votes: Wichita Northwest (2-2)

Class 4A

Team (first-place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Andover Central (3), 4-0... LW 1

2. Basehor-Linwood (1), 4-0... LW 3

3. McPherson (1), 4-0... LW 1

4. Bishop Miege (1), 1-3... LW 4

5. Buhler, 3-1... LW 5

6. Kansas City Piper, 3-1... LW 7

7. Chanute, 3-1... LW NR

8. El Dorado, 2-2... LW 6

9. Wamego, 3-1... LW NR

10. Augusta, 3-1... LW NR

Dropped out: St. James Academy (0-4), Lansing (2-2), Winfield (2-2)

Receiving votes: Mulvane (3-1), Winfield (2-2), St. James Academy (0-4), Independence (3-1)

Class 3A

Team (first-place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Andale (5), 4-0... LW 1

2. Wichita Collegiate (1), 4-0... LW 2

3. Holton, 4-0... LW 3

4. Southeast of Saline, 4-0... LW 4

5. Cheney, 4-0... LW 5

6. Riley County, 4-0... LW 6

7. Pratt, 4-0... LW 7

8. Girard, 4-0... LW 8

9. Topeka Hayden, 3-1... LW 9

10. Concordia, 3-1... LW 10

Dropped out: none

Receiving votes: Caney Valley (4-0), Holcomb (3-1)

Class 2A

Team (first-place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Rossville (5), 4-0... LW 1

2. Osage City (1), 4-0... LW 2

3. Nemaha Central, 3-1... LW 3

4. Silver Lake, 3-1... LW 4

5. Wellsville, 4-0... LW 6

6. Garden Plain, 3-1... LW 5

7. Hoisington, 3-1... LW 7

8. Chaparral, 4-0... LW 7

9. Cimarron, 3-1... LW 10

10. Hillsboro, 3-1... LW NR

Dropped out: Maur Hill-Mount Academy (2-2)

Receiving votes: Pleasant Ridge (3-1), Maur Hill-Mount Academy (2-2), Thomas More Prep (3-1)

Class 1A

Team (first-place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Olpe (4), 4-0... LW 1

2. Inman (2), 4-0... LW 2

3. Smith Center, 4-0... LW 3

4. Sedgwick, 4-0... LW 5

5. Centralia, 3-1... LW 4

6. Conway Springs, 3-1... LW 6

7. Plainville, 3-1... LW 8

8. Lyndon, 2-2... LW 7

9. Troy, 3-1... LW 9

10. Jefferson County North, 3-1... LW NR

Dropped out: Central Heights (2-1), Jackson Heights (2-2)

Receiving votes: Wabaunsee (3-1), Central Heights (2-1)

8-man I

Team (first-place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Little River (5), 4-0... LW 1

2. Canton-Galva (1), 4-0... LW 2

3. Madison, 4-0... LW 3

4. Sedan, 4-0... LW 6

5. WaKeeney-Trego, 4-0... LW 5

6. Chase County, 4-0... LW 7

7. Leoti-Wichita County, 3-1... LW 8

8. Hill City, 3-1... LW 9

9. Argonia-Attica, 3-1... LW 4

10. Yates Center, 4-0... LW NR

Dropped out: Hoxie (2-2)

Receiving votes: Meade (4-0), Hoxie (2-2)

8-man II

Team (first-place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Axtell (5), 4-0... LW 4

2. Frankfort (1), 4-0... LW 3

3. Victoria, 3-1... LW 2

4. Hanover, 3-1... LW 1

5. Thunder Ridge, 4-0... LW 5

6. Caldwell, 4-0... LW 6

7. Lebo, 3-1... LW 7

8. Bucklin, 4-0... LW 8

9. Wheatland-Grinnell, 3-1... LW NR

10. Waverly, 2-1... LW 10

Dropped out: Quinter (3-1)

Receiving votes: Central Plains (3-1), Quinter (3-1), Osborne (3-1)