Best in Kansas: Here are the Kansas high school state football rankings for Week 5
Week 3 provided a lot of change heading into the Week 4 rankings with some upsets.
Following many great performances, the Gannett high school sports writers got together and voted on the Week 4 rankings. Later in the week, the writers will introduce their coverage-area games to watch and predictions.
This week's ranking are below:
Class 6A
Team (first-place votes), record; Last week’s ranking
1. Derby (5), 3-0... LW 1
2. Manhattan, 4-0... LW 5
3. Blue Valley North (1), 3-1... LW 2
4. Blue Valley Northwest, 4-0... LW 6
5. Lawrence, 3-1... LW 4
6. Olathe North, 3-1... LW 3
7. Junction City, 3-1... LW 9
8. Blue Valley, 3-1... LW 8
9. Washburn Rural, 3-1... LW 7
10. Garden City, 3-1... LW NR
Dropping out: Dodge City, Lawrence Free State
Receiving votes: Olathe West (3-1), Lawrence Free State (3-1), Dodge City (3-1)
Class 5A
Team (first-place votes), record; Last week’s ranking
1. Mill Valley (6), 4-0... LW 1
2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 4-0... LW 2
3. Bishop Carroll, 3-1... LW 3
4. Maize South, 4-0... LW 6
5. Spring Hill, 4-0... LW 8
6. Topeka Seaman, 3-1... LW 9
7. Hays, 3-1... LW 5
8. Maize, 3-1... LW 4
9. Andover, 3-1... LW NR
10. St. Thomas Aquinas, 2-2... LW 7
Dropped out: Wichita Northwest (2-2)
Receiving votes: Wichita Northwest (2-2)
Class 4A
Team (first-place votes), record; Last week’s ranking
1. Andover Central (3), 4-0... LW 1
2. Basehor-Linwood (1), 4-0... LW 3
3. McPherson (1), 4-0... LW 1
4. Bishop Miege (1), 1-3... LW 4
5. Buhler, 3-1... LW 5
6. Kansas City Piper, 3-1... LW 7
7. Chanute, 3-1... LW NR
8. El Dorado, 2-2... LW 6
9. Wamego, 3-1... LW NR
10. Augusta, 3-1... LW NR
Dropped out: St. James Academy (0-4), Lansing (2-2), Winfield (2-2)
Receiving votes: Mulvane (3-1), Winfield (2-2), St. James Academy (0-4), Independence (3-1)
Class 3A
Team (first-place votes), record; Last week’s ranking
1. Andale (5), 4-0... LW 1
2. Wichita Collegiate (1), 4-0... LW 2
3. Holton, 4-0... LW 3
4. Southeast of Saline, 4-0... LW 4
5. Cheney, 4-0... LW 5
6. Riley County, 4-0... LW 6
7. Pratt, 4-0... LW 7
8. Girard, 4-0... LW 8
9. Topeka Hayden, 3-1... LW 9
10. Concordia, 3-1... LW 10
Dropped out: none
Receiving votes: Caney Valley (4-0), Holcomb (3-1)
Class 2A
Team (first-place votes), record; Last week’s ranking
1. Rossville (5), 4-0... LW 1
2. Osage City (1), 4-0... LW 2
3. Nemaha Central, 3-1... LW 3
4. Silver Lake, 3-1... LW 4
5. Wellsville, 4-0... LW 6
6. Garden Plain, 3-1... LW 5
7. Hoisington, 3-1... LW 7
8. Chaparral, 4-0... LW 7
9. Cimarron, 3-1... LW 10
10. Hillsboro, 3-1... LW NR
Dropped out: Maur Hill-Mount Academy (2-2)
Receiving votes: Pleasant Ridge (3-1), Maur Hill-Mount Academy (2-2), Thomas More Prep (3-1)
Class 1A
Team (first-place votes), record; Last week’s ranking
1. Olpe (4), 4-0... LW 1
2. Inman (2), 4-0... LW 2
3. Smith Center, 4-0... LW 3
4. Sedgwick, 4-0... LW 5
5. Centralia, 3-1... LW 4
6. Conway Springs, 3-1... LW 6
7. Plainville, 3-1... LW 8
8. Lyndon, 2-2... LW 7
9. Troy, 3-1... LW 9
10. Jefferson County North, 3-1... LW NR
Dropped out: Central Heights (2-1), Jackson Heights (2-2)
Receiving votes: Wabaunsee (3-1), Central Heights (2-1)
8-man I
Team (first-place votes), record; Last week’s ranking
1. Little River (5), 4-0... LW 1
2. Canton-Galva (1), 4-0... LW 2
3. Madison, 4-0... LW 3
4. Sedan, 4-0... LW 6
5. WaKeeney-Trego, 4-0... LW 5
6. Chase County, 4-0... LW 7
7. Leoti-Wichita County, 3-1... LW 8
8. Hill City, 3-1... LW 9
9. Argonia-Attica, 3-1... LW 4
10. Yates Center, 4-0... LW NR
Dropped out: Hoxie (2-2)
Receiving votes: Meade (4-0), Hoxie (2-2)
8-man II
Team (first-place votes), record; Last week’s ranking
1. Axtell (5), 4-0... LW 4
2. Frankfort (1), 4-0... LW 3
3. Victoria, 3-1... LW 2
4. Hanover, 3-1... LW 1
5. Thunder Ridge, 4-0... LW 5
6. Caldwell, 4-0... LW 6
7. Lebo, 3-1... LW 7
8. Bucklin, 4-0... LW 8
9. Wheatland-Grinnell, 3-1... LW NR
10. Waverly, 2-1... LW 10
Dropped out: Quinter (3-1)
Receiving votes: Central Plains (3-1), Quinter (3-1), Osborne (3-1)