Butler soccer wins sixth straight game with a dominating 10-goal performance against Garden City

Lionel Tipton

EL DORADO – Butler fall sports teams are thriving currently.

The football team has won two straight, including a hard-fought road triumph at Hutchinson.

The volleyball team recorded its 15th straight victory and a No. 7 national ranking.

Now, the women’s soccer team won its sixth straight and ran its unbeaten streak to eight games with a 10-1 pounding Saturday of Garden City at BG Products Sports Complex.

The Grizzlies (8-3-1), ranked No. 9 nationally, maintained their unblemished Jayhawk Conference East Division lead (6-0), showing some variety in their firepower.

Butler’s first four goals were scored by freshman county products Korryn Hackney (Rose Hill) and Carsyn Soto (Circle).

Then, sophomore Kim McAlpine scored three in a row for a hat trick – matching her total from the entire spring season.

Goals by McPherson freshman Kenzie Godwin and sophomores Morgan Houston and Ashley Hernandez closed the scoring.

The outcome was never in doubt, as the Grizzlies already had a 3-0 lead when Jessika Bivens scored the Broncbusters’ only goal, in the 32nd minute.

From then on, it was all Butler, which plays Wednesday at Johnson County before a long-awaited showdown next Saturday at Cowley, currently undefeated in the Jayhawk West Division.

The diverse nature of the scorers against Garden City stands as a testimony over the team head coach Adam Hunter has built, blending some of his experienced sophomores from last spring – a team that qualified for the national tournament – with some freshman talent that sparkled in the high school ranks.

Hunter said he liked the contributions throughout the lineup – Soto, in particular because she is just coming back from injury.

“That was good for her because she’s coming back from being out for a while, so I’m trying to work her back into the lineup,” Hunter said. “I actually told her after the last game that I planned on playing her more in the next game, and she rewarded us with two goals in that first half.”

The balanced scoring is something Hunter said he is enjoying.

“You know, the goal scorers are going around right now,” he said. “And that is going to pay off in the end, I think because if we just have one kid scoring all the goals, the second time you see a team or the third time you see them in the playoffs, they know that you might be a little bit one-dimensional.

“But now that we’re attacking with multiple players scoring goals, hopefully, that makes us a little more difficult to stop.”

And, Butler’s firepower isn’t limited to just one class. Both freshmen and sophomores are contributing.

“It’s complimentary, because Kim (McAlpine) obviously can get in the box and get on into crosses, and you’ve got the fast wingers, all these freshmen who can get up and down the line. It’s like, ‘Leave us open in the middle, Kim will (find a shot); leave us open on the side, we’re going to get the ball around the corner on you.’”

The upcoming slate of four straight road games – including games at Barton and a rematch with Kansas City Kansas after facing Cowley – isn’t as daunting for this group of players, Hunter said.

“We’ve been so spoiled,” he said. “We’ve been at home so much the first 11-12 games. It’s time to go on the road for a little bit, but the travel isn’t too bad in the Jayhawk.

“So, we’ll be OK. We’re locked in, and we’re going to try to chase our 12th conference championship.”

No. 9 Butler CC 10, Garden City CC 1

Garden City 1;0_1

Butler 4;6_10

SCORING

First half – 1. Butler, Hackney (unassisted), 13:51; 2. Butler, Soto (unassisted), 30:06; 3. Butler, Hackney (Houston), 32:00; 4. Garden City, Bivens (unassisted), 32:18; 5. Butler, Soto (Loyle), 33:38.

Second half – 6. Butler, McAlpine (Llamas), 54:45; 7. Butler, McAlpine (Reveles, Llamas), 61:47; 8. Butler, McAlpine (Hunter), 69:19; 9. Butler, Godwin (unassisted), 71:28; 10. Houston (Villagrana), 76:16; 11. Butler, Hernandez (Amaya), 82:30.

Shots – Garden City, Castillo 19-18—37, 15 saves. Butler, Conley 2-0—2, 1 save; S. Ngibuini 0-0—0, 0 saves.