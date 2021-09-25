Andover Trojans defense pitches shut out in win over Goddard Eisenhower Tigers

Emmie Boese

special to Butler County Times-Gazette

ANDOVER—It's easy to say defense won the game for Andover but it was the way they did it that proved most important on Friday night as Andover beat Goddard Eisenhower 19-0.

Andover is now 3-1 on the year with the win.

Andover’s defense proved to be dominant in every aspect with several recovered fumbles and an interception.

“I think they played outstanding against a good football team, and something bad would happen and they just kept battling… winning the next play, really proud of them,” Head Coach Ken Dusenbury said.

It's the second shut out in the last three weeks for Andover. The shut out Arkansas City 41-0 in Week 2. In all, they have only allowed 36 points in their four games.

A defensive play from Andover that resulted in a touchdown happened in the second quarter after Quintin Born recovered a punt from Eisenhower that resulted in a touchdown.

Despite coming home with a 28-19 win against Salina Central last week, senior linebacker Josh Wolfe said it was a turnaround for them defensively in week four. Wolfe got an interception right before the end of the 1st half to help his team take over.

“I think we came out and played it to the best of our ability and its obviously because of the coaches,” Wolfe said. “The coaches came out, they had a great game plan, we were efficient and got the job done.”

The other two touchdowns from Andover came from senior running back Max Middleton. In the first quarter, junior quarterback Brady Strausz found Middleton for a three-yard touchdown. In the third quarter, Middleton ran for a 32-yard touchdown.

Offensively, Strausz led the team in pass yards with 45 total yards. Middleton led in rushing yards with 162 yards total, and senior wide receiver Born led in receiving yards with 23 yards total.

Andover will head to Wichita Heights in Week 6. Heights holds the same overall record as Andover. In the Greater Wichita Area League, Heights has a 2-1 league record, with their only loss coming to Wichita Northwest.

The two teams played last year in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, with Heights coming out on top. Andover was without a large portion of their starters due to COVID-19 protocols.

Dusenbury said his team has a lot they need to get prepared for in their matchup against Heights next week.

“We’ve just got to continue to get better,” Dusenbury said. “Their fast, their athletic, their good.”