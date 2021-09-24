Augusta Orioles gets late sack to beat Rose Hill Rockets

Kalon Fullerton

Special to the Butler County Times-Gazette

AUGUSTA, Kansas — The Augusta Orioles needed to bounce back in front of a homecoming crowd after losing a heartbreaker last week. After their first taste of adversity this year, they decided to lean on their sophomore quarterback Gavin Kiser.

And Kiser did what stars do: deliver.

Kiser put the Orioles on his back and carried them to the 27-20 win over Rose Hill on Friday night, improving Augusta to 3-1 on the year.

He started the game with a 45-yard pass right out of the gate to Sebastian Flower. He followed with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Blackwell. From that point on, the ball rarely left Kiser’s hands, as he wore the Rockets down with 24 carries, racking up 175 yards and scoring to compliment his touchdowns through the air, as the Orioles took a 20-7 lead into halftime.

“He’s a huge sophomore and he runs the ball very well," Orioles coach Jason Filbeck said of his running back. "He makes good decisions with the ball and we’re very blessed to have him.”

Kiser deflected much of the credit, citing the offensive line men as without them he cannot do what he does.

The game was seemingly in control, but Rose Hill came back out of the locker room with urgency and Lane Gardner connected with Luke McLaughlin for 52 yards, finding the end zone on the first drive of the game.

The Rockets got the stops they needed, and they took a 91-yard drive to the end zone on a Keegan Beavers 3-yard rush, tying the game at 20 in the fourth quarter.

Augusta’s senior running back Jacob Barnett would answer with a 3-yard run of his own to put the Orioles back on top by 27-20.

He would finish the night with 72 on 17 carries.

From there, the Orioles defense took over.

The Oriole defense gave up 42 points in the loss against Circle last week, and Augusta found themselves gashed several times by the Rockets strong running gain, but the resolve of the defense never wavered. They stopped the Rockets on a goal line stand from the one yard line in the first half and they came through again in the last minute of the game, forcing a sack on fourth and goal from their own 15-yard line to force a turnover on downs with a minute remaining.

“We needed to bounce back hard," Filbeck said of his defense’s resolve in the face of adversity. "He didn’t really play as well as I wanted to, but we did do enough to get it done.”

Filbeck’s Orioles (3-1) will host Abilene next Friday, while the Rockets (1-3) will look to bounce back on the road against Wellington.

Augusta 27, Rose HIll 20

Rose Hill;7;0;6;7;—20

Augusta;12;8;0;7;—27

A - 30-yard TD pass from Gavin Kiser to Isaiah Blackwell (2PAT fail)

R - Elijah Jay 77-yd TD run (Teagan Cobb kick)

A - Kiser 5-yard TD run (2PAT fail)

A - Sebastian Flower 1-yard TD run (2-PAT successful)

R - 52-yard TD pass from Lane Gardner to Luke McLaughlin (kick fail)

R - 3-yard TD run by Keegan Beavers (Cobb kick)

A - 3-yard TD run by Jacob Barnett (Jeremiah Schafer kick)

RUSHING: ROSE HILL—Elijah Jay 2-78; Chase Green 9-44; Boeden Whitted 8-44; Keegan Beavers 7-47; Brennan Robledo 2-4. AUGUSTA—Gavin Kiser 24-175; Tyler Barnett 17-72; Sebastian Flower 7-41; Holt Williams 7-31; Ben Brittan 2-11; Isaiah Blackwell 2-6, TEAM 1-4.

PASSING: ROSE HILL—Lane Gardner 4-7-0 101. AUGUSTA—Gavin Kiser 2-3-0 75.

RECEIVING: ROSE HILL—Luke McLaughlin 1-52; Tyler Kiser 1-20; Chase Green 1-17; Cade Evans 1-12. AUGUSTA—Sebastian Flower 1-45; Isaiah Blackwell 1-30.