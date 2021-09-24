Bluestem drops to 1A in most recent KSHSAA classifications

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has announced changes to their general classification for 2021-22 and football classifications for 2022-2023.

There was only one change inside of Butler County and that's with Bluestem dropping to 1A in football in the next two-year cycle starting in 2022.

The rest of Bluestem athletics will still compete in Class 2A as they are the seventh largest class in Class 2A.

The last two years have not been kind to the Lions in terms of playing larger competition as they were the third smallest school in terms of Classification in football. The drop down could see a rise in play as they will be competing against schools with similar roster sizes.

Blusetem is one of 17 teams to drop from Class 2A to Class 1A as KSHSAA has re-organized the class sizes, with 3A and 2A going from 48 schoos to 40. Class 1A will go from 30 schools to 42 schools, starting in 2022.

Medicine Lodge, a Central Plains League team, will be moving up from 8-man to Class 1A to play with Bluestem. You can anticipate the two may be in the same district in the upcoming season.

In a class with Bishop-Miege, Basehor-Linwood, Andover Central, McPherson, and many others, Class 4A will be adding Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas.

St. Thomas Aquinas is coming from the 5A class. Since 2017, the Saints are 42-11 and have claimed a 5A State Championship in 2018. Their worst season game last year with a 7-4 record.

Another team making a dropping from Class 5A to Class 4A is Kansas City-FL Schlagle. Then, St. George-Rock Creek will make the jump from Class 3A to Class 4A starting this year with their other sports (4A debut for football will be next year).

You can see what schools are making a classification change for 2021-2022 and you can see what schools are making a classification change for football in 2022-2023 on the KSHSAA website.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.