Week 4 Butler County high school football predictions

Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County.

Last week: 14-6 (70%)

County picks: 6-3 (66.7%)

Overall: 43-16 (72.9%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD

Class 6A

MILL VALLEY 26, Lawrence 22

Washburn Rural 27, JUNCTION CITY 17

Class 5A

Andover 22, GODDARD EISENHOWER 10

Bishop Carroll 35, Dodge City 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 21, BLUE VALLEY 20

HAYS 29, Garden City 13

Class 4A

AUGUSTA 27, Rose Hill 16

ANDOVER CENTRAL 42, Goddard 12

BUHLER 34, El Dorado 18

CIRCLE 28, Mulvane 20

Class 3A

Clay Center 23, RILEY COUNTY 17

Osawatomie 14, SANTA FE TRAIL 8

Class 2A

GARDEN PLAIN 36, Douglass 18

CHAPARRAL 24, Bluestem 12

Class 1A

REMINGTON-WHITEWATER 44, Sublette 14

ELL-SALINE 22, Plainville 14

8-man I

Flinthills 32, OXFORD 28

WaKeeney-Trego 48, HOXIE 24

8-man II

HANOVER 60, Axtell 14

WHEATLAND-GRINNELL 40, Quinter 28

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.