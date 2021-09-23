Week 4 Butler County high school football predictions
Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County.
Last week: 14-6 (70%)
County picks: 6-3 (66.7%)
Overall: 43-16 (72.9%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD
Class 6A
MILL VALLEY 26, Lawrence 22
Washburn Rural 27, JUNCTION CITY 17
Class 5A
Andover 22, GODDARD EISENHOWER 10
Bishop Carroll 35, Dodge City 21
St. Thomas Aquinas 21, BLUE VALLEY 20
HAYS 29, Garden City 13
Class 4A
AUGUSTA 27, Rose Hill 16
ANDOVER CENTRAL 42, Goddard 12
BUHLER 34, El Dorado 18
CIRCLE 28, Mulvane 20
Class 3A
Clay Center 23, RILEY COUNTY 17
Osawatomie 14, SANTA FE TRAIL 8
Class 2A
GARDEN PLAIN 36, Douglass 18
CHAPARRAL 24, Bluestem 12
Class 1A
REMINGTON-WHITEWATER 44, Sublette 14
ELL-SALINE 22, Plainville 14
8-man I
Flinthills 32, OXFORD 28
WaKeeney-Trego 48, HOXIE 24
8-man II
HANOVER 60, Axtell 14
WHEATLAND-GRINNELL 40, Quinter 28
Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.