Butler soccer wins fifth straight, dominating Coffeyville in conference match

The Butler Grizzlies soccer team took care of business against rival Coffeyville behind two goals from Joy Ngibuini Wednesday night. Her two goals helped Butler score four unanswered and pick up the 4-1 victory.

The win moves Butler to a five-match unbeaten streak where they have outscored their opponent 30-1.

It wasn't all daisies to start the match when Caterina La Manna scored eight minutes into the match, stunning the favorited Grizzlies.

However, Kim McAlpine, the sophomore leader struck back eight minutes laster on a header off a corner kick from Morgan Houston, leveling the Match at 1-all.

McAlpine has eight of her goals over the last five matches. Butler is 6-0 when McAlpine scores a goal and 1-3-1 when she does not.

That's all the Grizzlies would need. The momentum from McAlpine's ninth goal of the season would propel Butler to the win behind Ngibuini's two goals following.

Ngibuini would send a rocket from outside the box that deflected off the keeper in the 30th minute for the eventual lead for Butler and the 2-1 halftime lead.

She would add in her second as she chipped it by the keeper in the 51st minute off an assist from McAlpine.

Butler freshman Brooklyn Hunter would cap off the night when Kenzee Godwin placed a ball right at her feet and she chipped it over the keeper's diving hands to make the score 4-1.

Butler got 22 shots off compared to the Red Ravens seven total. Kyrah Klumpp finished with three saves and one goal allowed. Ashton Conley, who replaced Klumpp late in the match had one really nice save stopping a great scoring opportunity for Coffeyville.

Butler leads the KJCCC now at 5-0, 7-3-1 overall on the year and will host Garden City on Saturday, September 25 at BG Products Veterans Sports Complex. That match is set to kickoff at 4:00 p.m. n El Dorado.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.