NJCAA VI regional basketball tournament moving to Tony Events Center in Salina for 2022 season

The NJCAA Region VI men's and women's tournament is on the move once again.

The Region VI tournament, also known as the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Championship tournament is heading to the Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina, Kansas.

"Salina’s central location makes it an ideal place for the Region VI Finals. Tony’s Pizza Events Center is a great venue and should provide an excellent atmosphere for our student athletes and fans,” said Mike Saddler, NJCAA Region VI director.

For the last two seasons, the Region VI has been scheduled to have the tournament hosted in Dodge City, Kansas but due to COVID-19, the conference took on a more team-hosted tournament, limiting travel and those in attendance. The semifinals were hosted at Friends University.

More:How NJCAA football expanded their playoff format

The conference will continue the higher-seeded team hosting in the first and second rounds of the championships until the semifinals when those four teams will head to Salina.

Both Division I and Division II men's and women's will be played in Salina, with play beginning on March 4 and the Championship games played on March 5.

“We’re looking forward to sharing the Salina experience with Region VI,” said Tiffany Benien, of Visit Salina. “I believe the Salina community will embrace and enjoy this event.”

On-court action begins Friday, March 4, with the D-I men’s and women’s semifinals at 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.

More:How does the name, image and likeness US Supreme Court ruling affect the NJCAA?

Championship games will be Saturday, March 5: D-II Women’s Championship at 1 p.m.; D-II Men’s Championship at 3 p.m.; D-I Women’s Championship at 5 p.m.; D-I Men’s Championship at 7 p.m.

Ticket information will be announced at a later date. Event and ticketing updates will be announced on Tony’s Pizza Events Center social media channels, and www.tonyspizzaeventscenter.com.

The NJCAA teams can begin practicing on Oct. 1 and the NJCAA basketball season will kick off on Nov. 1.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.