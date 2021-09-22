El Dorado native, Carly Clennan named NJCAA volleyball National Offensive Player of the Week

Those in El Dorado know how good Carly Clennan is at Volleyball and on Wednesday, the NJCAA recognized that as well, naming her the NJCAA National Offensive Player of the Week.

The sophomore led the Butler Grizzlies volleyball squad to a 5-0 week, including handing previously No. 1 Iowa Western their first and only loss of the season. She then helped the Grizzlies knock off two more top 20 teams in the same tournament.

For Clennan and Butler, this is the first time a Grizzly has been named a National Player of the Week under head coach Lisa Lectenberg.

The Sophomore hit .393 and had 43 kills during the tournament. She also had only six attacking errors in 96 attempts. She's averaging 2.18 kills per set this season. Her .337 hitting percentage is the highest on the team and ranks her 16th nationally.

Clennan is one of the sophomore class that has vaulted Butler into the national rankings this season. Butler has seen their ranking jump to No. 7 in the most recent national poll, their highest in over a decade and easily their best ranking since moving to the Division I level.

Butler volleyball is on a roll right now, winners of 37 of their last 39 sets played as Butler has won 13 consecutive matches, dating back to a 3-1 loss to Blinn in late August.

