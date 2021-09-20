The best performances from Week 3 high school football in Butler County

What a wild week in high school football this past week as Circle stole the night with the win over Augusta. El Dorado rebounded with a large win over Labette County. Andover Central and Andover both had convincing wins.

Some historic performances and to set up some big meetings this week.

Here are the Week 3 top performers:

Player of the Week: Luke McGinnis - Circle

Senior Luke McGinnis never wavered in the face of adversity on Friday night against rival Augusta. He was exceptional in the 42-35 win.

McGinnis threw for 364 yards on 23 of 35 passing and five touchdowns on the night. He also ran for 38 yards before kneeling down to secure the 'W'. The 364 yards are a new single-game Circle school record. His ability to extended plays with his feet, whether it was running or just evading the pass rush helped Circle improve to 2-1 on the year.

On the season, McGinnis has completed 56 percent of his passes for 671 yards in only three games. He's also thrown six touchdowns.

Ty Smith - Circle

Smith was an easy candidate for Player of the week as he finished with 244 yards and four touchdowns on the night. He also set his own amount of school records, breaking records for receptions and yards receiving in a game.

His 14 receptions matches his 14 receptions he had all of last year. He's already tripled his touchdown catches from a year ago.

Jaydon Sundgren - El Dorado

The senior led the Wildcats with a career high in rushing on Friday night. With Labette County in town and fresh off a loss, Sundgren took his anger from last Friday out on the Grizzlies, rushing for 183 yards on 25 carries. He also scored four touchdowns on the night, three coming in the second half.

El Dorado defense

The Wildcats held Labette County to minus-38 yards rushing and forced two turnovers in their 51-7 win over the Grizzlies. They held Labette County to a total of 55 yards of total offense. 65 of those came on the opening drive as El Dorado held them to minus-10 yards the rest of the way.

Ashton Barkdull - Andover Central

Ashton Barkdull was the kryptonite to anything Goddard Ike tried to do. He shut down their defense, breaking off a 68-yard run in the fourth quarter to slam the door shut. The senior finished with 122 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns. This has been something that's coming the regular for the Jags.

Max Middleton - Andover

Middleton was a staple on the top performers last season and it appears this year is no different. Middleton's running game against a staunch Salina Central defense that had been a top 10 run defense was a large part on why Andover beat the Mustangs. The senior finished with 144 yards on 21 carries on the night.

Tayton Klein - Andover

While Klein may not have seen the touches other plays had, he made his moments impactful when he did touch the ball. He caught five passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in the second quarter to tie the game up.He also had the 98-yard kick off return that sealed the game in the third quarter after Salina Central had scored.

Dalton Hilyard - Douglass

Despite the loss, Douglass' Dalton Hilyard did everything he could to beat Wichita Trinity. He scored all three touchdowns for the Bulldogs and ran for 107 yards on 15 carries. He also caught a pass for nine yards.

He now has 292 yards and eight touchdowns on the year for Douglass.

Jacob Barnett - Augusta

If you weren't sure who Jacob Barnett was before the game against Circle, you do now. The senior tailback powered his way to over 100 yards rushing on only 13 carries for Augusta, including a touchdown. He had five runs of over 10 yards.

Daniel Fanascht - Remington-Whitewater

The senior running back scored was a large reason why the Broncos have gone above .500 for the first time since 2010. That team started 4-0 and won seven games. On Friday night as Remington won 60-21 over Wichita Independent, Fanascht scored three touchdowns in the win.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.