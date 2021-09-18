4A No. 2 Andover Central Jaguars roll to easy win over Goddard Eisenhower

Emmie Boese

GODDARD, Kansas — Starting the game from behind did not seem to be a problem for Andover Central. The Jaguars took home a win 35-13 win in against Goddard Eisenhower after falling behind in the game's first six minutes.

Andover Central had several factors that shifted the momentum of the game for them. One of those factors was senior running back and linebacker Ashton Barkdull. Barkdull had two touchdowns on Friday night. In the first quarter, he ran for a 14-yard touchdown to tie up the game for his team.

“We weren’t worried about it Barkdull,” said. “We’ve been in much worse places and we always keep our heads up no matter what the score is and just keep playing. In our minds, I’ve said it before 0-0 were just trying to win every down.”

Barkdull’s second touchdown came in the third quarter. Barkdull ran down the left side for a 68-yard touchdown. Head Coach Derek Tuttle referred to Barkdull’s touchdown run in the second half as something that is bound to happen each game.

“Of course, Ashton Barkdull usually breaks off one long run that’s pretty impressive and he did it again tonight so happy for him,” Tuttle said.

Some other key factors for Central include a pick six from senior wide receiver and linebacker Evan Ek. Senior quarterback Kai Kunz also found junior wide receiver Cooper Tabor for a 41-yard touchdown catch and run. Kunz a got an opportunity late in the game for a touchdown.

Tuttle said he was happy to see Ek get the interception considering he has been getting acquainted with the defense.

“Evan Ek making that play was huge,” Tuttle said. “We were real happy for him because he’s kind of slowly worked his way into our defense here recently and so [for] him to make that play was a good momentum shift right before half.”

Tuttle said Andover Central played against a strong football program as Eisenhower came in with a 1-1 record.

“Darrin Fisher does a great job with his kids,” Tuttle said. “You know offense, defense all the way around their a very balanced team. They lost their good running back last week, so I’m sure that hurt them a little bit but we were excited to come out. Our kids responded, they played well. We challenged them in a lot of ways to play a little bit smarter tonight, I think we did in some ways. Still got a ways to go but we are taking some good steps.”

Against Eisenhower, Andover Central put up 163 team rushing yards. Barkdull led Andover Central in total passing yards with 214 total yards. Tabor led his team in receiving yards with 148 total yards.

Up next, Andover Central will play at Goddard High School for another league matchup in week four. Goddard currently has an 0-3 record, and an 0-2 overall record in AVCTL II.