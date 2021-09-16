Week 3 Butler County high school football predictions
Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County.
Last week: 16-4 (80%)
County picks: 8-1 (88.9%)
Overall: 29-10 (74.4%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD
Class 6A
DERBY 35, Bishop Carroll 28
OLATHE NORTH 42, Free State 21
Class 5A
Andover 21, SALINA CENTRAL 14
Wichita Northwest 49, KAPAUN MT. CARMEL 30
Class 4A
AUGUSTA 28, Circle 7
EL DORADO 32, Labette County 7
ANDOVER CENTRAL 24, Goddard Eisenhower 14
Wichita Collegiate 30, ROSE HILL 14
Buhler 14, WINFIELD 10
CLASS 3A
CHENEY 25, Garden Plain 17
PERRY-LECOMPTON 34, Holton 24
Class 2A
DOUGLASS 22, Wichita Trinity 14
Eureka 36, BLUESTEM 6
Hillsboro 16, SMOKY VALLEY 12
Class 1A
REMINGTON-WHITEWATER 52, Wichita Independence 12
CENTRALIA 28, Jackson Heights 20
8-MAN I
FLINTHILLS 30, West Elk 24
Leoti-Wichita Co. 52, Hill City 38
8-MAN II
LEBO 40, Waverly 28
Osborne 38, LAKESIDE-DOWNS 20
