Week 3 Butler County high school football predictions

Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County.

Last week: 16-4 (80%)

County picks: 8-1 (88.9%)

Overall: 29-10 (74.4%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD

Class 6A

DERBY 35, Bishop Carroll 28

OLATHE NORTH 42, Free State 21

Class 5A

Andover 21, SALINA CENTRAL 14

Wichita Northwest 49, KAPAUN MT. CARMEL 30

Class 4A

AUGUSTA 28, Circle 7

EL DORADO 32, Labette County 7

ANDOVER CENTRAL 24, Goddard Eisenhower 14

Wichita Collegiate 30, ROSE HILL 14

Buhler 14, WINFIELD 10

CLASS 3A

CHENEY 25, Garden Plain 17

PERRY-LECOMPTON 34, Holton 24

Class 2A

DOUGLASS 22, Wichita Trinity 14

Eureka 36, BLUESTEM 6

Hillsboro 16, SMOKY VALLEY 12

Class 1A

REMINGTON-WHITEWATER 52, Wichita Independence 12

CENTRALIA 28, Jackson Heights 20

8-MAN I

FLINTHILLS 30, West Elk 24

Leoti-Wichita Co. 52, Hill City 38

8-MAN II

LEBO 40, Waverly 28

Osborne 38, LAKESIDE-DOWNS 20

