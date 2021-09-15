What you need to know about Butler hosting Dodge City football in the KJCCC showdown Saturday

Last season when the Butler Grizzlies beat a couple of teams, they never felt like season changing wins or a defining victory. Even when Butler beat Dodge City by 35, it still didn't feel as it was going to change the season's outcome.

Saturday's win over Hutch? That felt different.

When you can pull off a win over the defending national champion on their home field, it gives you a new sense of determination. For Butler, it's now about how you build upon this one, heading into Saturday's game against Dodge City.

"It starts on Monday," Butler quarterback Gavin Screws said. "It's a 24-hour rule. Then, it's back to work."

More:The Butler Grizzlies score 29 unanswered points in road win over defending national champions

Butler isn't relishing the victory too long as they know all too well how quickly you can be brought back down to earth after a win, as Butler was 0-2 after wins last season .

"We want to get back to Butler from the old days," Nickendre Stiger said. "It starts with us on defense."

Stiger, who had a heck of a game, was a nominee for Player of the Week in the conference this week and will look to hopefully repeat what Butler did last year against Dodge City, where Butler won 52-21.

The Grizzlies and the Conquistadors have played every year since 1970, with Butler holding the 47-15-1 advantage over that time. The Grizzlies are 24-2 at home since 2000 against the Conqs. Butler is 14-2 since 2000 at home. They are 34-15-1 at home against Dodge City All-time.

The 7-3 loss to Dodge City on a Sunday afternoon after a weather delayed game sticks out from the 2016 season. The other home loss came in 2005, a 24-14 loss in the Region VI semifinals.

No update on Jake Wolff's injury

There has been no official update to Jake Wolff's injury status after he left Saturday's win over Hutchinson in a leg brace and on crutches. The school does not put out an injury report nor do they release the status of injured players on a regular basis.

It's anticipated Wolff could be out for some significant time but again, there is no official time table.

Consistency on defense will have to become the norm

Consistency on defense, much like what we saw in the second through fourth quarters against Hutchinson will have to become the norm. As good as the offense can be under Screws or Wolff, if he was to make a return this season, the season will go as the defense goes.

"That was just one game," Stiger said. "We just got to stay humble, and know that we got a long season."

There is room to improve off last year's win over DCCC as Butler gave up 329 yards rushing and they give up 240 yards per game, worst in the KJCCC this season.

"We just have to tackle better," Stiger said. "We will get better and we will tackle better."

For Butler, they've played two of the most explosive offenses over the last couple of season and the challenge should get easier.

More:Butler Grizzlies freshman quarterback Jake Wolff wins No. 1 spot by betting on himself

Dodge City ranks 17th nationally in yards rushing per game (173.5); 28th in passing (149.0); and 24th overall (322.5). There are 40 Division I NJCAA football schools.

Dodge City is in a bit of a quarterback controversy as Rashad McKee was pulled in the 22-13 loss to Coffeyville on Saturday. The Conqs have not announced who their starter will be. It'll either be McKee, who split time in the first half with CJ Ward. It was Ward who saw most of the reps in the second half in their loss to Coffeyville.

Tyler Curtis leads the Conqs with 187 yards on 25 carries. He scored twice in the loss to Iowa Western in Week 1.

What time is the Butler vs. Dodge City game, and how to watch

Who: Dodge City (0-2, 0-1 KJCCC) at RV Butler (1-1, 1-1 KJCCC)

When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

Where: BG Products Veterans Sports Complex — El Dorado, Kansas

Watch: KJCCC Network | BCTV Channel 20 local Cox Channel

Listen: KTBL 88.1 FM Butler Student Radio (El Dorado) | 97.5 FM & KNSS 1330 AM

Series: Hutchinson leads 49-48-1

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.