The best performances from Week 2 high school football in Butler County

This week was tough as there were a lot of team wins across the board this week. Augusta was balanced offensive and defensively and then Andover Central had a blistering performance over then No. 3 Buhler in their win. You cannot ignore Rose Hill's 47-7 win over Clearwater either.

A lot of really good players to choose from in this week's top performers.

Player of the Week: Chase Green - Rose Hill

When you talked to Rose Hill head coach Lee Weber before the season he raved about his secondary of Chase Green and Keegan Beavers. What coach was talking about came through big time on Friday night.

The senior did a little bit of everything for Rose Hill against Clearwater in their 47-7 win. He had 94 yards receiving on four catches and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass in a large third quarter that saw Rose Hill score 34 points.

Then, on the defensive side, he was one of three Rockets that pulled down an interception. He also blocked a punt that he recovered for a touchdown. Both of his scores were in the third quarter.

Week 2 vs. Clearwater: 4 Rec. 94 yards 1 TD. 1 blocked punt 1 INT, 1 Defensive TD.

Max Middleton - Andover

The senior showed last year was no fluke, continuing to have a great 2021 season. He ran for 197 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns in the 41-0 win over 4A West defending champion, Arkansas City (0-2).

Middleton already has 314 yards rushing this season and well on pace to crush 1,000 yards in a single season.

Andover Defense

The Andover defense was spectacular in their shutout win over Arkansas City on Friday night. They held the Bulldogs to 203 yards of offense and forced a turnover. It was a smothering pass defense that held Gabe Welch, who had been a prolific passer in the 2020 playoffs to 85 yards passing.

They also had a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter that capped off a great night.

Ashton Barkdull - Andover Central

One person said this was a battle of the best two running backs in Class 4A, with Ashton Barkdull and Sam Elliott (Buhler) going head-to-head. In the end, it was Barkdull's diverse abilities that made Central the winner and Barkdull who earned the top performer.

Barkdull finished with 155 all-purpose yards (91 rushing, 64 receiving), including the game winning touchdown on a screen pass with a minute remaining in regulation. He'll be the first one to give kudos to Nate Peak and Drew Daniels blocking down field on the screen pass.

Kai Kunz - Andover Central

The senior transfer quarterback helped Andover Central beat Buhler and did it by being efficient in the air. He went 12 of 20 for 163 yards and the game winning touchdown pass to Barkdull. He also ran for 76 yards on 13 carries in the win.

Holt Williams - Augusta

Williams didn't overwhelm you with big plays but he was a consistent 3-4 yard threat for the Augusta Orioles all night long. While he didn't score on the night he was a thorn in the side of the Wildcats in the 21-14 win over El Dorado on Friday night.

Keegan Beavers - Rose Hill

Beavers, like Green, was an all-around player for the Rockets in their win over Clearwater. He had four tackles on the defensive side of things. He had a combined 96 all-purpose yards (23 rushing, 37 receiving, 36 punt return). He scored two touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 receiving).

Braden Scribner - Remington-Whitewater

Remington may have lost to Conway Springs, 40-28, but it wasn't for a lack of trying from senior quarterback Braden Scribner. He accounted for 206 of Remington's 302 yards of offense (137 passing, 69 rushing). He had four touchdowns on the night, with three coming in the second half.

