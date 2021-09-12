Round up of Week 2 of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference football games

Week 2 of the NJCAA football season is finished and the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference had their fair share of games on Saturday. While the conference no longer has the No. 1 team in the land, here's out how the rest of the conference played out on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Butler 43, No. 11 Hutchinson 23

Butler—0;21;9;13;—43

Hutch—7;10;0;6;—23

Butler scored 29 unanswered points as they spoiled the first home game for the Hutchinson Blue Dragons since they won the national championship in June. Adarius Thomas had 114 yards rushing for Butler and Darius Lassiter pulled in seven receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Hutchinson led 17-14 before Butler scored right before halftime, leading to Butler's big run. Hutchinson scored with no time remaining to close the score to a 20-point deficit.

Butler improves to 1-1 on the year and in conference. The Blue Dragons are now 0-2 overall and in the KJCCC. They are expected to fall out of the NJCAA Top 15 rankings.

No. 7 Independence 69, McDougle Technical Institute 0

MTI—0;0;0;0;—0

ICC—29;13;14;13;—69

The Pirates continued their high scoring ways after scoring 50 last week with a 69-0 win over McDougle Tech on Saturday at Shultis Stadium to improve to 2-0 on the year.

Independence (2-0, 1-0 KJCCC) scored 29 points in the first quarter, never looking back. Independence's Patrick Bowen had two touchdown runs in the game's first four minutes.

In all, seven different Pirates scored a touchdown with four different players catching a touchdown pass.

MTI had only 44 yards of total offense and turned it over four times. Of the eight first downs MTI had, three of them were gifted via penalties.

No. 3 Garden City 76, Fort Scott 24

Garden City—49;0;20;7;—76

Fort Scott—10;0;7;7;—24

The third-ranked Garden City Broncbusters opened their fall 2021 season with an impressive 52-point win over Fort Scott by scoring 49 points in the first half.

GCCC (1-0, 1-0 KJCCC) had 613 yards of total offense, with 478 yards coming through the air, something that's different of Garden City teams in the past. Jack Baltz led Garden City with a 17 of 29 passing performance for 265 yards and three touchdowns.

Jacobi Bellazin led Garden City receiving with six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense did their part, only allowing 166 yards of total offense to Fort Scott. They forced six turnovers, including five interceptions. Four of those interceptions came from Reagan Davenport. They also sacked Fort Scott seven times.

No. 10 Coffeyville 22, Dodge City 13

Dodge City—0;7;6;0;—13

Coffeyville—9;10;0;3;—22

Dorian Thomas ran for 93 yards and a touchdown as 10th-ranked Coffeyville picked up their second win over the season, beating Dodge City 22-13 on Saturday night.

It's the sixth consecutive win over Dodge City for Coffeyville. They have not lost to the Conquistadors since 2015.

The Red Ravens (2-0, 2-0 KJCCC) jumped out to a 12-0 lead when Forrest Taylor hit back-to-back field goals in the first half. Dodge City's

Rashad McKee found Jistin Mitchell for the 4-yard touchdown pass to bring the Conqs (0-2, 0-2 KJCCC) to within five iwth 10:44 left in the second quarter. However, Jakson Thomson found Chris Bellamy for the 24-yard rebuttal strike to give Coffeyville the 19-7 lead at the break.

Taylor hit his third field goal fo the game with 12:14 remaining in the game to ice the game and put the Red Ravens up 22-13.

Next week's schedule

There are only three games on the conference's schedule in Week 3. Here they are:

No. 3 Garden City (2-0) at Highland (1-0), 1 p.m.

Dodge City (0-2) at Butler (1-1), 7 p.m.

Fort Scott (0-1) at No. 7 Independence (2-0), 7 p.m.

