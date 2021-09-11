Rose Hill Rockets use big second half to pummel Clearwater for first win

Emmie Boese

A complete 180 is how to describe Week 2 for the Rose Hill. The Rockets beat Clearwater 47-7 for their first win of the season.

They now have an overall record of 1-1.

After a tough loss in their season opener against Andale, the Rockets came back to pick up a league win in their home opener. Head Coach Lee Weber had a main specific goal in mind after their season opener which was to see his team improve.

“Well, we didn’t do very well in the first half, but credit to Clearwater,” Weber said. “I think we just kind of wore them down. We’ve got a few more dudes we can roll in. I thought our guys just played a little more physical and we just executed a little better and we fixed a couple things and created a couple matchups that were bad for them.”

The momentum of the game went to the third quarter. The Rockets scored five touchdowns in the beginning of the second half. Two of those touchdowns belong to senior wide receiver and defensive back Chase Green. Green had a 34-yard interception return. He then scored on a 39-yard touchdown pass, and a recovered fumble that he ran in for a touchdown.

Green said he felt like the energy built up by him and his teammates after the first half really helped his impact that he had on the field heading into the second half.

"It was huge,” Green said. “Coming out of the locker room we knew that if we got the momentum that we could put them away because their first game got cut at half due to weather so I felt like we had the advantage coming out at halftime.”

Weber said a huge advantage to their win over Clearwater came from junior kicker Teagan Cobb. Cobb’s main sport is soccer but on Friday nights he’s known for his long punts down the field and kickoffs that go out the back of the end zone for no returns.

“Were fortunate we have a really good kicker so for the most of the third quarter down that helps,” Weber said “It’s a big deal for him practicing 10 minutes a week because he’s a soccer kid. So, we get him 10 minutes a week and we take it. He’s got a lot of leg talent.”

Some more highlights for the Rockets in week two include a couple of touchdowns from senior running back and defensive back Keegan Beavers, a quarterback keeper from senior Lane Gardner and a couple of touchdowns from senior wide receiver and defensive back Jadon Green.

Rose Hill’s Week 3 matchup will be against Wichita Collegiate at home. Collegiate will be another AVCTL IV matchup for The Rockets. Last season, the Rockets started out early on Collegiate with a 14-0 start. However, the Rockets walked away with a loss in overtime. Weber said his team is ready for a rematch.

“Luckily, they do some of the same things our first two opponents have done, so it’ll be a little easier prep, but we know they are a little tougher football team,” Weber said. “You know they were good last year, and they were 10-2 and their only loses were Andale, so they’ve retuned a lot of guys and I’ve seen a lot of guys and I’ve seen a little film on them already.

"They are going to be good, and we are going to have to match that intensity and effort.”