High School football scores from around Butler County in Week 2

Here is your one-stop shop for all your Butler County football needs. We've paired up with Scorestream to have a live scoreboard running for the game.

Here's tonight's scoreboard.

ScoreStream High School Scores

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.