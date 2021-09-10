7th-ranked Sedan Blue Devils too much for Flinthills Mustangs

Kalon Fullerton

Special to BCTG

ROASLIA, Kansas — The Flinthills Mustangs came into the game against the 7th-ranked Sedan Blue Devils with all the momentum in the world, fresh off a convincing 48-0 win over Cedar Vale in Week 1. It put the Mustangs at 1-0 to start the season for the first time in nine years and the Mustangs matched their win total from the season prior.

It was the type of momentum first year coach Chase Casteel will look to replicate next week, after the Mustangs could not find an answer to the Blue Devil offense in the 60-14 loss to Sedan.

"I’m not happy with the score tonight but I’m happy we didn’t quit," Mustangs coach Casteel said of the loss. "We didn’t give up, we fought hard."

Flinthills just could not find an answer for Seran senior quarterback Brec Long, who recorded four touchdown passes as well as two of his own on the ground as Sedan controlled the game early on and never looked back.

The Mustangs just never found their footing offensively, turning the ball over five times in the first half. The bright spots were Flinthills quarterback Hunter Lowmaster scoring the only offensive touchdown for the Mustangs, a 4-yard keeper that found the end zone.

Senior Kendall Pinkerton provided the biggest spark of the game for Flinthills, catching the kickoff and returning it to the house for the only other score for the Mustangs (1-1).

Those little sparks against a good team were positive signs for a program that is still looking to build in year one of Chase Casteel’s reign as head coach.

“That grit and perseverance, I hope it pays off later in the season," Casteel said.

Flinthills’ Hunter Lowmaster led the way for the Mustangs, completing five passes for 48 yards, and Brec Long starred for Sedan, with 120 yards of rushing as well as 168 yards through the air and five touchdowns.

The Mustangs, with their first loss of the season, will hope to reset next Friday when West Elk comes to town for Week 3.

“Next week is homecoming, we’re going hard Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and you know, it’d be real nice to win one here at home to put us back at 2-1.” Casteel said about next week’s game. “We’re going to do everything we can to make that happen.”

Sedan 60, Flinthills 14

Sedan;24;36;x;x—60

Flinthills;0;14;x;x—14

Scoring

S—25 yd TD pass from Baier to Hatten (2PAT good)

S—Brec Long 7 yd TD run (2PAT good)

S—Brec Long 64 yds touchdown run (2PAT good)

F—Lowmaster 4 yd touchdown (2PAT fail)

S—10 yd pass from Long to Hatten td (2PAT good)

F—Kendall Pinkerton 65 yd kickoff return TD, (2PAT good)

S—59 yd td pass from Long to Hatten, (2PAT good)

S—37 yd td pass from Long to Hatten (2PAT good)

S—25 yd touchdown pass from Long to Hatten (2PAT fail)

S—15 yd td pass from Long to Prince (2PAT good)