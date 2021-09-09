Week 2 Butler County high school football predictions
Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County.
Last week: 13-6 (68.4%)
County picks: 6-2 (75%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD
Class 6A
Junction City 27, MANHATTAN 21
WASHBURN RURAL 29, Topeka High 12
Class 5A
Andover 14, ARKANSAS CITY 7
Topeka Seaman 23, TOPEKA HAYDEN 20
Basehor-Linwood 10, LEAVENWORTH 3
SALINA CENTRAL 23, Goddard Eisenhower 14
Class 4A
ANDOVER CENTRAL 21, Buhler 18
EL DORADO 16, Augusta 14
MCPHERSON 34, Circle 13
ROSE HILL 7, Clearwater 6
Eudora 28. KC PIPER 21
Class 3A
Southeast of Saline 34, BELOIT 17
Class 2A
MARION 25, Douglass 7
CONWAY SPRINGS 32, Remington-Whitewater 6
CHERRYVALE 46, Bluestem 20
Class 1A
PLAINVILLE 36, Oakley 19
Centralia 42, TROY 24
8-Man I
LITTLE RIVER 55, Clifton-Clyde 8
Madison 76, HARTFORD 30
Sedan 66, FLINTHILLS 20
Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.