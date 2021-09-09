Week 2 Butler County high school football predictions

Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County.

Last week: 13-6 (68.4%)

County picks: 6-2 (75%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD

Class 6A

Junction City 27, MANHATTAN 21

WASHBURN RURAL 29, Topeka High 12

Class 5A

Andover 14, ARKANSAS CITY 7

Topeka Seaman 23, TOPEKA HAYDEN 20

Basehor-Linwood 10, LEAVENWORTH 3

SALINA CENTRAL 23, Goddard Eisenhower 14

Class 4A

ANDOVER CENTRAL 21, Buhler 18

EL DORADO 16, Augusta 14

MCPHERSON 34, Circle 13

ROSE HILL 7, Clearwater 6

Eudora 28. KC PIPER 21

Class 3A

Southeast of Saline 34, BELOIT 17

Class 2A

MARION 25, Douglass 7

CONWAY SPRINGS 32, Remington-Whitewater 6

CHERRYVALE 46, Bluestem 20

Class 1A

PLAINVILLE 36, Oakley 19

Centralia 42, TROY 24

8-Man I

LITTLE RIVER 55, Clifton-Clyde 8

Madison 76, HARTFORD 30

Sedan 66, FLINTHILLS 20

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.