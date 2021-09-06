The best performances from Week 1 high school football in Butler County

It's been since 2016 when Augusta, Circle and El Dorado all won on the same Friday night. That means we had some really awesome performances from those three. Plus! Flinthills had a dominating win. Remington and Andover Central sneaked out wins, leading us to some new additions this year.

Enjoy Week 1's top performers of the week

Player of the week: Kendall Pinkerton - Flinthills

We're going to name a Player of the Week each Monday or Tuesday. This player will be selected by the BCTG Sports staff and will eventually turn into a poll for folks to vote on. For now, It's an objective choice and that choice is Kendall Pinkerton of Flinthills

If Pinkerton could have thrown it to himself, he probably would have still scored anyway. The senior accounted for four touchdowns in Flinthills' 48-0 win over Cedar Vale-Dexter on Friday night. He finished with 326 all-purpose yards.

Pinkerton is one of those players coach Chase Casteel talks about helping turn around the program that has seen better days. He helped Flinthills pick up their first season opening win in nine years. He accounted for almost all the rushing yards and all the receiving yards.

Week 1 at Cedar Vale Dexter: 288 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns; 36 yards receiving, 2 touchdowns.

Ashton Barkdull - Andover Central

While the offense had their issues on Friday night against the Railers of Newton, Barkdull ran his legs off. The senior finished with 127 yards on 14 carries and scored the game's only touchdown in the 10-6 victory. He also caught four passes for 27 yards.

Augusta defense

It would be easy to point out one or two players from Friday night's game but in reality, the entire team was locked and loaded. They picked off two passes and held Coffeyville-Field Kindley to only 26 yards of total offense. Even after turnovers by the Orioles, it was the defense who locked in and kept the 'Nado out of the end zone in the 48-0 win.

Trip Baker - El Dorado

Some call him a Taysom Hill and someone called him a swiss army knife but one thing is for sure, Trip Baker tried to do it all for El Dorado in their 36-0 win over Independence. He kicked three extra points, caught a touchdown pass and threw a two-point conversion TD pass.

Kole Klaassen - Remington-Whitewater

Remington-Whiteater needed every yard that Kole Klaassen ran for on Friday.. and Saturday. The freshman had an amazing varsity debut against Douglass, helping the Broncos to a 30-28 win in overtime. He ran for 136 yards, including a 65-yard gallup in the second quarter.

Tayton Klein - Andover

While the Trojans are known for their running, it was senior Tayton Klein who helped the Trojans stay afloat on Friday. He accounted for 147 all-purpose yards, including 90 yards receiving.

Hunter Lowmaster - Flinthills

The junior quarterback who is known for his basketball abilities ran the offense well for Flinthills on Friday night. He accounted for 63 yards but scored two touchdowns, including a pick-six in the second quarter that helped Flinthills to the mercy-rule win.

Ty Smith - Circle

The junior did it again. He hauled in two touchdowns as Circle won their season opener against Chanute on Friday night. He was able to pull down a wild throw in the fourth quarter that eventually led to the insurance score. He also added an interception, forced fumble and a sack to his totals on Friday night.

Jaydon Sundgren - El Dorado

The senior didn't need an entire game to run for over a 100 yards as he did it in less than 24 minutes. While El Dorado's game was called at halftime due to lightning, he finished with two touchdowns rushing and 103 yards on 13 carries.

