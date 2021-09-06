Best in Kansas: Week 2's Kansas high school state football rankings

Gannett Kansas

Week 1 is in the books for Kansas high school football.

Following many great performances, the Gannett high school sports writers got together and voted on the week-two rankings. Later in the week, the writers will introduce their coverage-area games to watch and predictions.

This week's ranking are below:

Class 6A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Derby (5), 0-0 LW 1

Last week: bye. This week: vs. Newton (0-1)

2. BV North, 1-0 LW 2

Last week: beat 4A No. 1 Miege (51-24). This week: at Blue Valley West (1-0)

3. Olathe North, 1-0 LW 3

Last week: beat Shawnee Mission South (56-0). This week: vs. Gardner-Edgerton (0-1)

4. Lawrence, 1-0 LW: 5

Last week: beat Olathe East (28-7). This week: at Shawnee Mission North (0-1)

5. Junction City, 1-0 LW 6

Last week: beat Topeka High (34-0). This week: at No. 6 Manhattan (1-0)

6. Manhattan, 1-0 LW 9

Last week: beat Garden City (21-6). This week: vs. No. 5 Junction City (1-0)

7. Washburn Rural, 1-0 LW Not ranked (NR)

Last week: beat Topeka West (45-6). This week: vs. Topeka High (0-1)

8. Blue Valley, 0-1 LW 4

Last week: lost to Blue Valley Northwest (35-21). This week: vs. 4A No. 4 St. James Academy (0-1)

9. Blue Valley Northwest, 1-0 LW NR

Last week: beat No. 4 Blue Valley (35-21). This week: vs. 4A No. 1 Bishop Miege (0-1)

10. Lawrence Free State, 1-0 LW NR

Last week: beat Shawnee Mission Northwest (49-21). This week: vs. Shawnee Mission South (0-1)

Receiving votes: Gardner-Edgerton (0-1); Blue Valley West (1-0); Shawnee Mission Northwest (1-0); Wichita East (0-1); Olathe Northwest (1-0)

Class 5A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Mill Valley (5), 1-0 LW T-1

Last week: beat 6A. No. 7 Gardner-Edgerton (35-14). This week: vs. Olathe South (1-0)

2. Bishop Carroll, 1-0 LW 5

Last week: beat 5A. No. 1 Wichita Northwest (37-27). This week: vs. Wichita South (0-1)

3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1-0, LW 4

Last week: beat Wichita South (55-0). This week: at Wichita East (0-1)

4. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1-0 LW 6

Last week: beat 4A No. 2 St. James Academy (28-7). This week: vs. Lutheran North (Mo.) (0-1)

5. Wichita Northwest, 0-1 LW T-1

Last week: lost to No. 5 Bishop Carroll (37-27). This week: at Wichita Heights (1-0)

6. Hutchinson, 1-0 LW 7

Last week: beat Valley Center (34-7). This week: vs. Garden City (1-0)

7. Maize, 1-0 LW 3

Last week: beat Andover (17-14). This week: Campus (0-1)

8. Hays, 1-0 LW 10

Last week: beat 6A No. 10 Wichita East (35-6). This week: vs. Great Bend (0-1)

9. De Soto, 1-0, LW 8

Last week: beat KC Turner (62-8). This week: vs. Blue Valley Southwest (0-1)

10. Topeka Seaman, 1-0 LW NR

Last week: beat Highland Park (71-6). This week: at 3A No. 7 Topeka Hayden (1-0)

Receiving votes: Wichita Heights (1-0); Spring Hill (1-0); Salina Central (1-0)

Class 4A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Bishop Miege (4), 0-1 LW 1

Last week: lost to 6A No. 2 Blue Valley North (51-24). This week: 6A No. 9 at Blue Valley Northwest (1-0)

2. McPherson (1), 1-0 LW 3

Last week: beat Salina South (24-14). This week: vs. Circle (1-0)

3. Buhler, 1-0 LW 4

Last week: beat Goddard (42-14). This week: at No. 5 Andover Central (1-0)

4. St. James Academy, 0-1 LW 2

Last week: Lost to 5A No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (28-7). This week: at 6A No. 8 Blue Valley (0-1)

5. Andover Central, 1-0 LW 6

Last week: beat Newton (10-6). This week: vs. No. 3 Buhler (1-0)

6. Basehor-Linwood, 1-0 LW 8

Last week: beat Tonganoxie (27-6). This week: at Leavenworth (1-0)

7. Paola, 1-0 LW 5

Last week: beat Bonner Springs (41-21). This week: vs. Spring Hill (1-0)

8. El Dorado, 1-0 LW 9

Last week: beat Independence (36-0). This week: vs. Augusta (1-0)

9. KC Piper, 1-0 LW NR

Last week: beat Ottawa (56-7). This week: vs. Eudora (1-0)

10. Arkansas City, 0-1, LW 6

Last week: lost to Winfield (10-7). This week: vs. Andover (0-1)

Receiving votes: Tonganoxie (0-1), Augusta (1-0), Concordia (1-0)

Class 3A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Andale (5), 1-0 LW 1

Last week: beat Rose Hill 57-6. This week: at Mulvane (0-1)

2. Wichita Collegiate, 1-0 LW 2

Last week: beat Mulvane (24-14). This week: at Wellington (0-0) SATURDAY

3. Holton, 1-0 LW 4

Last week: beat 2A No. 2 Nemaha Central (25-24). This week: vs. Chapman (1-0)

4. Perry-Lecompton, 1-0 LW 3

Last week: beat Jefferson West (40-6). This week: at Hiawatha (0-1)

5. Southeast of Saline, 1-0 LW 5

Last week: beat Minneapolis (50-0). This week: at 2A No. 6 Beloit (1-0)

6. Cheney, 1-0 LW 6

Last week: beat Kingman (34-14). This week: vs. Belle Plaine (0-1)

7. Topeka Hayden, 1-0 LW 7

Last week: beat Emporia (22-2). This week: vs. 5A No. 10 Topeka Seaman (1-0).

8. Riley County, 1-0 LW 8

Last week: beat St. Mary's (17-14). This week: at Minneapolis (0-1)

9. Frontenac, 1-0 LW NR

Last week: beat No. 9 Columbus (20-0). This week at Coweta (Ok.) (2-0)

10. Colby, 1-0 LW NR

Last week: beat Hugoton (35-7). This week: at Cimarron (1-0)

Receiving votes: Scott Community (1-0), Pratt (1-0), Holcomb (1-0), Clearwater (1-0), Girard (1-0), Hesston (1-0).

Class 2A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Rossville (5), 1-0 LW 1

Last week: beat 1A No. 3 Centralia (38-0). This week: at Rock Creek (0-1)

2. Silver Lake, 1-0, LW 4

Last week: beat Rock Creek (34-28). This week: St. Mary's (0-1)

3. Osage City, 1-0 LW 5

Last week: beat 1A No. 2 Lyndon (41-0). This week: at Council Grove (0-1)

4. Nemaha Central, 0-1 LW 2

Last week: lost to 3A No. 4 Holton (25-24). This week: vs. Royal Valley (1-0)

5. Garden Plain, 1-0 LW 7

Last week: Beat 1A No. 7 Conway Springs (14-7). This week: vs. Sterling (0-1)

6. Beloit, 1-0 LW 8

Last week: beat Marysville (24-12). This week: vs. 3A No. 5 Southeast of Saline (1-0)

7. Maur-Hill-Mount Academy, 1-0 LW NR

Last week: beat Council Grove (22-14). This week: vs. Oskaloosa (0-1)

8. Hillsboro, 1-0 LW 9

Last week:

9. Hoisington, 0-1 LW 3

Last week: beat Nickerson (50-22). This week: vs. Hesston (1-0)

10. St. Mary's Colgan, 0-1 LW NR

Last week: lost to Girard (33-7). This week: at Galena (0-1)

Receiving votes: Thomas More Prep-Marian (1-0), Cimarron (1-0)

Class 1A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Olpe (5), 1-0 LW 1

Last week: beat Ellinwood (68-0). This week: at Central Heights (1-0)

2. Inman, 1-0 LW 4

Last week: beat 2A No. 10 Hutch Trinity (52-0). This week: at Ellinwood (0-1)

3. Centralia, 0-1 LW 3

Last week: lost to 2A No. 1 Rossville (38-0). This week: at Troy (1-0)

4. Smith Center, 1-0, LW 6

Last week: beat Norton (26-7). This week: at Phillipsburg (0-1)

5. Sedgwick, 1-0 LW 8

Last week: beat Sterling (61-8). This week: at Wichita Independent (0-0)

6. Jackson Heights, 1-0, LW 9

Last week: beat Oskaloosa (45-6). This week: at Horton (0-1)

7. Lyndon, 0-1 LW 2

Last week: lost to 2A No. 5 Osage City (41-0). This week: at Pleasanton (0-1)

8. Plainville, 1-0 LW 10

Last week: beat Phillipsburg (34-7. This week: vs. No. 10 Oakley (0-1)

9. Conway Springs, 0-1 LW 7

Last week: lost to 2A No. 7 Garden Plain (14-7). This week: vs. Remington-Whitewater (1-0)

10. Oakley, 0-1 LW 5

Last week: lost to Thomas More Prep-Marian (31-13). This week: at No. 8 Plainville (1-0)

Receiving votes: Central Heights (1-0); Valley Heights (1-0); Remington-Whitewater (1-0)

8-Man I

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Little River (3), 1-0 LW 2

Last week: beat Peabody-Burns (62-6). This week: vs. No. 6 Clifton-Clyde (1-0).

2. Canton-Galva (2), 1-0 LW 1

Last week: beat Goessel (56-8). This week: at Rural Vista (0-0)

3. Madison, 1-0 LW 3

Last week: beat Herington (52-6). This week: 8-II at Hartford (1-0)

4. Leoti-Wichita County, 1-0, LW 4

Last week: beat No. 7 Hoxie (56-6). This week: vs. WaKeeny-Trego (0-0)

5. Argonia-Attica, 1-0 LW 5

Last week: beat Norwich (36-6). This week: at Udall (0-1)

6. Clifton-Clyde, 1-0 LW 6

Last week: beat Onaga (46-0). This week: at No. 1 Little River (0-1)

7. Sedan, 1-0 LW 8

Last week: beat St. Paul (1-0). This week: at Flinthills (1-0)

8. Chase County, 1-0 LW 9

Last week: beat Moundridge (72-34). This week: vs. 8-II No. 3 Lebo (1-0)

9. Hoxie, 0-1 LW 7

Last week: Lost to No. 7 Leoti-Wichita County (56-6). This week: vs. La Crosse (0-1)

10. Hill City, 1-0 LW NR

Last week: beat Osborne (28-6). This week: at Ness City (1-0)

Receiving votes: Burlingame (0-0), Oswego (1-0), South Gray (1-0), Doniphan West (1-0), Solomon (1-0)

8-Man II

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Hanover (5), 1-0 LW 1

Last week: beat Pike Valley (44-0). This week: vs. Onaga (0-1)

2. Victoria, 1-0 LW 3

Last week: beat La Cross (52-26). This week: Chase (0-0)

3. Lebo, 1-0 LW 4

Last week: beat Southern Coffey County (46-0). This week: 8-I No. 8 Chase County (1-0)

4. Axtell, 1-0 LW 5

Last week: beat No. 9 Wheatland-Grinnell (62-16). This week: Blue Valley Randolph (0-1)

5. Frankfort, 1-0 LW 6

Last week: beat Washington County (60-34). This week: at Wetmore (0-1)

6. Caldwell, 1-0 LW 8

Last week: beat Oxford (30-0). This week: at South Haven (0-1)

7. Thunder Ridge, 1-0 LW NR

Last week: beat Stockton (70-12). This week: at Pike Valley (0-1)

8. Beloit St. John's-Tipon, 1-0 LW NR

Last week: beat Sylvan-Lucas Unified (38-22). This week: at Osborne (0-1)

9. Hartford, 1-0 LW NR

Last week: beat Maranatha Academy (100-58). This week: vs. 8-I No. 3 Madison (1-0)

10. St. Francis, 0-1 LW 2

Last week: lost to Oberlin-Decature County (56-18). This week vs. Atwood-Rawlins County (0-1)

Receiving votes: South Barber (1-0); Colony-Crest (0-1); Wheatland-Grinnell (0-1); Lakeside-Downs (1-0)