Remington-Whitewater Broncos football steals road win in overtime against Douglass Bulldogs

DOUGLASS, Kansas — The 44-minute drive for Remington-Whitewater from Brainerd, Kansas was longer than the actual time they played, 26 minutes, on Saturday but was worth it.

Sophomore running back Sterling Lies slipped through the heart of the Douglass defense on a two-point conversion on the first possession overtime and Remington stole the 30-28 win on Saturday.

"We didn't miss a step we came out here and we're missing a couple guys that couldn't make it today," Remington head coach Simon McKee said. "They earned that 'W' and even the guys last night, they were a huge part of this victory too. It was a good one to start the year off with."

On Friday night, the game was postponed when the thunderstorm rolled through Butler County, postponing many games across the state, including two in the county. Many games just called it when the lighting happened but with 58 seconds remaining, the decision was easy.

We're going to play on Saturday.

Remington had an interception right before the delay setting up a potential game-winning drive from the Bulldog 47-yard line with 58 seconds remaining.

Fast forward to Saturday and Remington wasn't able to punch it in on that regulations' final possession. They drove down to the 4-yard line but Douglass found a tackle when quarterback Braden Scribner tried to scramble as time expired, sending the game into overtime.

"We were ready and we were prepared," senior captain Jaxon Oberst said. "I give a lot of credits or coaches. He set us for set us up for winning he says up for success."

After Douglass scored two plays on back-to-back Dalton Hilyard runs, the Broncos (1-0) had to grind out their overtime possession and it came down to a fourth-and-goal at the Douglass 1-yard line for the game.

Scribner kept the ball behind junior Angel Lopez, scoring easily to tie it at 28-all with the conversion attempt waiting in the wings.

"I asked him what he wanted to and had a feeling what that was," McKee said. "It was just him and Angel [Lopez] who moved. They have a special connection between the two."

Scibner wanted it as a senior and a captain for his teammates.

"We played well together and it was a team effort," Scribner said. "I felt like in that moment, I just felt we could get it with that play."

He did and Lies did for the win.

Scribner finished 5 of 13 passing for 63 and a touchdown. He also had 55 yards rushing on 15 carries with a touchdown.

Remington has high expectations after last season but they're coming together as a football team on and off the field. They understand the goal but understand there is more than just football.

"This is a different team," McKee said. "We have faced a lot of adversity already this year before even stepped on the field. We've got great leaders who, who take these young guys and take them the unexperienced players and leads them to the right direction."

They'll need that senior leadership as they travel to Conway Springs for a Week 2 showdown. It'll be the fourth straight year the two schools have played and each year the score is closer.

"We have to have in mind that what they did to us last year," Oberst said. "We want to do that to them and win the game."

Remington-Whitewater 30, Douglass 28 OT/F

Remington—8;8;0;6;8;—30

Douglass—6;8;8;0;6;—28

Scoring

R – 3 yd run David Fasnacht (Dylan Margreiter run)

D – 47 yd pass Jordan Stoffel to Brock Stiner (pass failed)

R – 65 yd run Kole Klaassen (Braden Scribner run)

D – 8 yd run Wade Morgan (Morgan run)

D – 25 yd run Dalton Hilyard (Hilyard run)

R – 8 yd pass Braden Scribner to Sam Entz (run failed)

D – 5 yd run Dalton Hilyard (pass failed)

R – 1 yd run Braden Scribner (Sterling Leis run)

Stats

RUSHING: Douglass – Jordan Stoffel 2-(11); Dalton Hilyard 15-83; Wade Morgan 10-83; Totals 27-155. Remington - Dylan Margreiter 6-28; Braden Scribner 15-55; David Fasnacht 13-38; Kole Klaassen 12-136; Sterling Leis 9-75; Carson Jarvis 1-4; Totals 56-336.

PASSING: (cmp-att-yds-td-int) Douglass – Jordan Stoffel 8-16-107-1-2. Remington – Braden Scribner 5-12-63-1-0.

RECEIVING: Douglass – Brady Roberts 2-24; Brock Stiner 4-80; Dalton Hilyard 1-2; Michael Kielhorn 1-1. Remington – Duke Kinley 2-21; Evan Claassen 2-34; Sam Entz 1-8.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.