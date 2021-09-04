Flinthills Mustangs mercy-rule Cedar Vale-Dexter in season opener

It has been nine years since Flinthills tasted the sweet taste of victory to start their season. On Friday night and under new head coach Chase Casteel, the Mustangs finally were able get it again.

Flinthills finished off Cedar Vale-Dexter 48-0 at halftime in their first win over CVD in the same time span.

In fact, during that span of losses, the Mustangs had only scored 44 total points against the Spartans.

Not any more.

Flinthills (1-0) came out firing on all cylinders, showing this is a new team to be reckoned with in the South Central Border League. Junior quarterback Hunter Lowmaster started out the night with a 20-yard TD run as they took an early 8-0 lead.

Senior Kendall Pinkerton took his turns, scoring back-to-back touchdowns to end the first quarter and to give them a 24-0 lead for which they would never look back.

In the second quarter, Lowmaster found Pinkerton for his third touchdown of the night on a 20-yard touchdown strike, putting them up 32-0. Then, Lowmaster would have a pick-six returned.

The Mustangs would cap off the night when the super duo would find a connection again as Lowmaster found Pinkerton from six yards out to make the score 48-0.

Defensively, Lowmaster led Flinthills with five tackles, with one for loss and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Freshman Tate Leslie also had two interceptions on the evening. He also had four interceptions and a forced fumble.

Johnathan McCreight had six tackles, including one for a loss and a forced fumble.

In all, Flinthills forced four turnovers and had 12 tackles for losses in the victory.

It's the first mercy-rule win for Flinthills since Oct. 2012 when they beat Burlingame 62-12 at home. It's the first road mercy-rule win for Flinthills since beating Altoona-Midway in Oct. 2011 (64-22).

There's not much time to enjoy the win as Flinthills will host Gannett Kansas eighth-ranked Sedan Blue Devils on Friday, Sept. 10 at Flinthills High School.

Flinthills 48, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0

Flinthills—24;24;x;x;—48

Cedar Vale-Dexter—0;0;x;x;—0

Scoring

FH: 20-yard TD run by Hunter Lowmaster (2-PAT GOOD)

FH: 8-yard TD run by Kendall Pinkerton (2-PAT GOOD)

FH: 12-yard TD run by Pinkerson (2-PAT GOOD)

FH: 20-yard TD reception by Pinkerton from Lowmaster (2-PAT GOOD)

FH: Interception return for TD by Lowmaster (2-PAT GOOD)

FH: 6-yard TD reception by Pinkerton from Lowmaster (2-PAT GOOD)

Statistics

Rushing: Pinkerton 288 yards and 2 TDs; Lowmaster 25 yards and 1 TD; Brown 23 yards; Leslie 3 yards: TOTAL: 339 yards rushing.

Passing: Lowmaster 38 yards passing with 2 TDs.

Receiving: Pinkerton 38 yards receiving 2 TDs

