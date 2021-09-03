Rose Hill Rockets fall to Andale in tough loss

Emmie Boese

The season opener for the Rose Hill Rockets didn't go as they planned with the 57-6 loss to the two-time defending Class 3A state champions, the Andale Indians.

The loss to their Ark-Valley Chisholm Trail League IV foe, drops the Rockets to 0-1 on the season. Rose Hill has not won a season opening game since 2009, a span of 12 games.

The score of Friday night’s game is something that Head Coach Lee Weber is ready to use as a reflection for the rest of the season which is to continue getting better on the field.

“Well we gotta improve from where we are at,” Weber said. “We learned what speed we need to play at, but we weren’t playing at that speed.”

The Rockets had a couple of factors that came into play for them on Friday night. Several of their starters were out due to COVID-19 related reasons. However, a positive factor for the Rockets is the young roster that they have set for the future. The Rockets have eight seniors on the team this year, but the starting lineup consist of some sophomores and juniors.

The scoreboard in the first half went to Andale. However, the Rocket got on the scoreboard in the third quarter of the second half. Junior quarterback Boeden Whitted scored from a runoff to the left of the end zone.

While getting on the score board is always the main goal of any game, Weber said it is a bittersweet outlook for his team.

“It’s good to get something positive but keep it in perspective that we were playing against their second group,” Weber said. “It’s good to get on the board but we need to continue from where we are at right now.”

The Rockets will play next against Clearwater. Clearwater currently sits with an overall 1-0 record on the season after a 48-0 win against Bell Plaine on Friday night. However, the Rockets will give Clearwater their first AVCTL IV matchup of the season.

The Rockets will play at Clearwater on Friday, September 10 at home.