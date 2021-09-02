Week 1 Butler County high school football predictions

Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County. Over the last two seasons, I am 510-142 (78.2%). Let's see how we do in 2021.

Last season: 224-58 (79.4%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD

Class 6A

LAWRENCE 32, Olathe East 18

Junction City 26, TOPEKA HIGH 17

Class 5A

Maize 27, ANDOVER 20

HUTCHINSON 35, Valley Center 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 42, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 34

WICHITA NORTHWEST 35, Bishop Carroll 28 (Thursday)

Class 4A

ANDOVER CENTRAL 40, Newton 20

Augusta 28, COFFEYVILLE-FIELD KINDLEY 14

CIRCLE 21, Chanute 20

El Dorado 23, INDEPENDENCE 7

BUHLER 35, Goddard 21

Class 3A

ANDALE 56, Rose Hill 14

Nemaha Central 27, HOLTON 24

Class 2A

DOUGLASS 24, Remington 22

HUMBOLDT 48, Bluestem 6

Class 1A

ELL-SALINE 21, Marion 0

INMAN 18, Hutch Trinity 14

LYNDON 36, Osage City 32

8-Man Div. I

CEDAR VALE-DEXTER 48, Flinthills 12

Leoti-Wichita County 52, HOXIE 48

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.