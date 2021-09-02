Week 1 Butler County high school football predictions
Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County. Over the last two seasons, I am 510-142 (78.2%). Let's see how we do in 2021.
Last season: 224-58 (79.4%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD
Class 6A
LAWRENCE 32, Olathe East 18
Junction City 26, TOPEKA HIGH 17
Class 5A
Maize 27, ANDOVER 20
HUTCHINSON 35, Valley Center 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 42, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 34
WICHITA NORTHWEST 35, Bishop Carroll 28 (Thursday)
Class 4A
ANDOVER CENTRAL 40, Newton 20
Augusta 28, COFFEYVILLE-FIELD KINDLEY 14
CIRCLE 21, Chanute 20
El Dorado 23, INDEPENDENCE 7
BUHLER 35, Goddard 21
Class 3A
ANDALE 56, Rose Hill 14
Nemaha Central 27, HOLTON 24
Class 2A
DOUGLASS 24, Remington 22
HUMBOLDT 48, Bluestem 6
Class 1A
ELL-SALINE 21, Marion 0
INMAN 18, Hutch Trinity 14
LYNDON 36, Osage City 32
8-Man Div. I
CEDAR VALE-DEXTER 48, Flinthills 12
Leoti-Wichita County 52, HOXIE 48
Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.