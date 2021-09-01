Partners in Education accepting registration for the 8th Annual Sporting Clay Fun Shoot

Partners In Education Foundation, Inc. (PIE) is now accepting registrations for one of our annual fundraisers.

The Eighth Annual PIE Sporting Clay Fun Shoot is at Michael Murphy & Sons, 6400 SW Hunter Rd, Augusta, Kansas.

Registration is available by emailing a request to events@pie490.org or online at the PIE Foundation website. Shooting times are 9:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

Gather up a team of five and register for only $50 per participant. All participants will receive lunch and door prizes.

Making this event possible are Gold Sponsors: Commerce Bank, HollyFronier El Dorado Refining LLC, BG Products Inc, Jeff Christensen-Edward Jones, Lance Lechtenberg-Raymond James.

Silver Sponsors: H&R Block, Don Hattan Ford, ICI Insurance, Prairie Port Festival.

Bronze Sponsors: Bonnie Buckman-State Farm, Dankert Family, Community National Bank, Drs. Joyce & Hursh, El Dorado TruCare Pharmacy, Elite Autobody, Emprise Bank, West Central Barber, Gravity Works Architecture.

Proceeds from the event will be used to offset expenses that provide Grants to Schools, Program Awards, Scholarships, and other USD 490 related projects.

Partners In Education Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation established in 1989 to enhance the educational opportunities for the students of USD 490.

For more information contact Rod Blackburn, Development Director at rod.blackburn@pie490.org or 316-322-4800.