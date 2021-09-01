Bluestem football cancels season opener due to COVID-19

For Bluestem football, the start of the season will hold off for another week.

The Bluestem football had to withdraw from their season opening football game against Humboldt on Wednesday due to a COVID-19 exposure to the football team.

The two teams were scheduled to play in Humboldt, which is located 10 miles north of Chanute, Kansas. Humboldt has rescheduled to play Ava (Missouri) on Friday night instead.

The Lions are no stranger to COVID messing with their schedule as they had to play a delayed game and find a last second opponent during the 2020 season.

Bluestem is coming off an 0-9 season but with an adjustment to the offensive system, the Lions were looking to be explosive this season.

As long as there are no more symptomatic players, Bluestem will return to practice on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and prepare to play Cherryvale in Week 2.

The Lions will have their first home game of the season on Week 3 against Eureka.

