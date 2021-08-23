Butler Grizzly soccer picks up shut out win over 13th-ranked Rose State College Raiders

EL DORADO — After 74 minutes on Friday night, the Butler Grizzly soccer team fell short but on Sunday, they made sure there was no late collapse.

Butler was able to punch one in the first half and added two in the second half to secure the 3-0 win over 13th-ranked Rose State on Sunday afternoon at BG Products Veterans Sports Complex.

The win improves 11th-ranked Butler to 1-1 on the season .

"I thought today in the first half we just weren't efficient enough in the final third," Butler head coach Adam Hunter said. "The second goal though was coming out right out a half a score, it was a breaker."

Much like Friday's game, Butler dominated pace and play in the first half. They attacked relentlessly and peppered the net early and often. They saw the fruits of their labor when freshman Brooklyn Hunter (El Dorado, KS) sent a scorching cross into the box in the seventh minute where Bailey Williams (San Juan, Puerto Rico) tapped it by Rose State's Makenzie Miller for the easy goal and the early 1-0 lead.

"I was just like a switch we needed to flip," Sophomore Kim McAlpine said. "I'm glad that we finally got the result that we wanted and we deserve it. We deserve after how hard we worked there late."

While Butler continued to press it wouldn't be until the second half when they found their insurance goal. A pressing offense right out of the gate would pull their insurance goal out. Freshman Carsyn Soto (Valley Center, KS) sent a cross into the box for McAlpine (Graerne, Scotland). The Sophomore put the header across the net for the 2-0 lead in the 47th minute.

"As soon as I saw her down the line, I just needed to get in the box," Alpine said on her goal. "She [Soto] delivered the ball perfect."

It would be a dominating second half by Butler they controlled possession and the pace. They rarely let the Lady Raiders into the attacking third and Rose State managed only (33) shots in the second half as the Butler defense found themselves the better side.

The one save was a diving deflection by freshman keeper, Kyrah Klumpp (Valley Center, KS), setting up a rare Rose State corner kick.

As Rose State's legs wore down as they played their third game in four days, Butler found a way to tack on a third goal. Hunter tried to send one cross-post but it was deflected out. Joy Ngibuini (Topeka, KS/Topeka High) hit the cross bar, setting up an open net for sophomore Natalie Amaya (Wichita, KS/Maize South) for the wide open goal.

"One of things we talked about at halftime about our wide players and we're isolating you 1-on-1 out wide, stop worrying about losing the ball, take your player," Hunter said. "That's what you saw with Carsyn [Soto]. That's what she did and got us a goal."

In all, Butler managed three goals on 18 shots, with 10 of them coming on target. Klumpp finished with two saves on two shot attempts.

"We just need to continue working hard," McAlpine said. "Just do what we're doing, learning from our mistakes. "We're playing really well so just keep going and get the results."

The Grizzlies will now head to Tonkawa, Oklahoma for a mid-week match against Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa on Wednesday, August 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. They will return back home on Sunday, Aug. 29 against Emporia State for a scrimmage and a real match against Seminole State (OK) on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

"We always go down to Oklahoma in August and it's always been hot," Hunter said. "Thankfully, we were able to get these games in so we aren't just going in their not used to the heat."

