Butler Grizzlies volleyball wins three matches at Reiver Classic in Iowa

Butler CC Sports Information

The Butler volleyball team got off to a hot start finishing 3-1 on the weekend picking up two wins over top 11 NJCAA teams.

Butler lost their opening game to 4th-ranked Utah State Eastern falling 3-1. That would be their only loss in the Reiver Classic as the Grizzlies answered with a five-set thrilling win over No. 8 nationally ranked, Western Nebraska to finish night one.

Day 2 saw the Grizzlies defeating their opponents in straight sets as they handled Jefferson College in the morning match and followed that up with a 3-0 win over 11th-ranked Northeastern (CO) in the final match of the weekend.

"It was a good weekend for us," head coach Lisa Lechtenberg said. "We have a lot of new faces on this team that have not seen college action and I was happy to watch how they responded to the level of play. I am looking forward to watching this team grow together."

Jaryn Benning and freshman Ivy Fink paced the Grizzlies offensively combing for 93 kills on the weekend. Benning finished the weekend with 50 kills while Fink recorded 43 in her first collegiate tournament.

Macie Shaver and Rainey Aven split time in the setter position and Shaver recorded 80 set assists and Aven had 68 on the weekend. Caitlyn Rexroat had 121 digs on the weekend while also serving up a team high nine aces.

Butler will play their home opener on Wednesday, Aug. 25 as they host a triangular with Ottawa University and McPherson College. Butler will play Ottawa at 1:00pm on Wednesday and McPherson at 5:00 p.m. with Ottawa and McPherson playing each other at 3:00 p.m.