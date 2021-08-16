AVCTL coaches give their predicted order of finish for upcoming football season

We here at Gannett Kansas gave you our personal predictions for how the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League was going to finish earlier this season and that was met with some push back.

We went out and found the professionals of the AVCTL, the coaches, and found their opinions on this. While I've seen many other papers and publications do the coaches' predictions and we see it in the collegiate level, not having one for the state's largest league felt like we were all missing out.

So, we messaged every coach, almost to the point of badgering them, to trust us with anonymous rankings. While we had never done that, we sent out an email saying it was anonymous without realizing some of the issues we would run into.

One issue, was coaches not wanting to do it unless every team does it. Eventually, we were able to get every coach to buy-in because we were not going to publish unless we had them all.

Secondly, we did not anticipate a lot of coaches ranking their own teams last. Of the 22 schools, 11 ranked their teams last. Four schools didn't bother to rank their teams at all, leaving us with only seven schools who ranked every one. We decided to drop all same team rankings, meaning Derby didn't rank Derby and Mulvane didn't rank Mulvane.

When the dust settled, every coach helped out and the final coach eventually broke a couple of tiebreakers, meaning every vote mattered.

Here are the preseason coaches' predicted order of finish for all for levels of the AVCTL:

AVCTL I

Note: (1st place votes)

Derby (6) Hutchinson (1) Maize Maize South Salina South Newton Campus

AVCTL II

Andover Central (3) Andover (1) Arkansas City (3) Goddard Eisenhower Goddard Salina Central Valley Center

AVCTL III

McPherson (5) Buhler (1) El Dorado Winfield Augusta Circle

AVCTL IV