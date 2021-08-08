Kansas Cannons beat Valley Center 18-8 after 11-hour delay, advance to semi-final game

Goddard, Kansas – Even through an 11-hour rain delay, the Kansas Cannons continue to roll through their opponents.

In a late and windy Friday night game, the Cannons kept their bats alive with 22 hits and by defeating the Valley Center Mud Daubers 18-8 to advance to their Final Four matchup on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. against the Kansas Curves.

It wasn’t the ideal start for the Cannons. Valley Center took an early 2-0 in the first inning as Mud Daubers Luke Trueman and Aleksei Goldhill each drove in a run.

The Cannons had an opportunity to drive in runs when they had bases loaded with one out. Unfortunately, the Cannons hit themselves into a double play to end the inning.

However, in the third inning, the Cannons would break through and themselves on the board.

More:Wichita Adaptive Sports hosting 'Living Incredible Race' at Shryock Park to raise money

The Cannons started the inning with three straight singles, then with bases loaded Mud Daubers starting pitcher Logan Lagasse threw a wild pitch and Myles Beale would be the Cannons first run.

It didn’t stop there. With runners on second and third, cleanup hitter Jordan Ellison gave the Cannons a 4-2 lead with his 3-run home run to left-centerfield.

Next inning, Cannons Jordan Knox crushed a home run of his own. There’s roughly a 10-yard separation between the left-field fence and the parking lot, and the ball looked like it landed in the middle of the lot.

After the home run, the Cannons would get themselves another run with Paul Schoenfeld hitting a line drive in shallow left field that would score Beale.

As the game headed into the bottom of the fifth, that’s when the inclement weather arrived at Genesis Sports Complex. Winds reached 50 mph, lightning was in the area, then after 30 minutes, the rain was pouring from the sky.

After discussions with tournament directors, there was a growing sense the Cannons would advance to the semi-finals since the game went past the regulated four and a half innings. However, they decided to continue the game Sunday morning.

More:39 volunteers participated in Bluestem football's Community Service Day at Leon City Park

Coming back to the field, the Cannons had a runner on first with two outs. Two minutes after the game resumed, Carson Shively hit a two-run home run to extend the Cannons lead to six runs. However, 10 minutes later, Valley Center’s Colton Cox comes into the game with a two-home run of his own.

The Mud Daubers would threaten again in the seventh inning with bases loaded, but they couldn’t find a way to score.

The Cannons would put the final nail in the coffin in the Mud Daubers season with a five-run seventh inning. Jake Crabtree would get the win by allowing two runs, five hits, and two strikeouts in five innings of work.

Now, heading to the semi-final game, the Cannons will face the Kansas Curve. The last time these two teams met was on Thursday, Aug. 5, when the Cannons took a 10-2 win.