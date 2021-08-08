Five-run first inning helps Cannons claim inaugural Summerball Showdown Championship

Goddard, Kansas – The Kansas Cannons have gone through two lengthy weather delays and four baseball games in the last 24 hours.

However, that didn’t stop them from dominating their opponents and winning the inaugural Summerball Showdown Championship in a 9-5 game against the Texas Express.

It was quite the first inning for the Cannons, but it was a disaster for the Express. After striking out the first batter, Express pitcher Quinn Garcia loaded the bases on two walks and a hit by pitch.

It doesn’t stop there.

Garcia walked in the first run, hit another batter for the second run, walked in the third run, and walked in the fourth run. Once the Express saw enough and was ready to pull Garcia from the game, lightning was spotted in the area and the game entered a weather delay.

After an hour and a half, the game resumed and there was a new pitcher for the Express. Catcher Cooper Minnick was the first batter and drove in the fifth run on a sacrifice fly. The Cannons scored five runs in the first inning without recording a hit.

The Express were able to get on the board in the second inning, but the Cannons quickly answered back with three runs of their own.

However, the Cannons got sloppy in the fourth inning. Right fielder Cale Blasi had a routine fly ball hit to him, but he lost the ball in the lights. Then, next at-bat, shortstop Carsen Pracht whiffs on a routine grounder, and two runs come around to score.

After the errors Cannons pitcher, Corbin Talley kept the Express in check and was in control. He recorded five strikeouts, allowed one hit, and allowed zero earned runs through five innings.

When Talley came out of the game, the bullpen slammed the door for the last four innings. After the offense struggled to get going late in the game, the bullpen prevented the Express from gaining any momentum. The Cannons held the Express to three hits and zero earned runs after Talley was pulled.

The Cannons would claim the Summerball Showdown Championship trophy and $20,000 for their organization. Cannons center fielder Paul Schoenfield was named MVP of the tournament with a batting average above .700 in the tournament.