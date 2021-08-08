Kansas Cannons stay hot en route to the championship game with 6-2 win over Kansas Curve

Goddard, Kansas – The Kansas Cannons are one game away from winning the Summerball Showdown after defeating the Kansas Curve 6-2 in the semi-final game.

In back-to-back games, the Cannons bats have stayed hot. In the quarterfinal game against the Mud Daubers, the Cannons scored 18 runs on 22 hits, including three home runs. In the semi-final, they didn’t have as many hits or runs, but their bats came up in big situations.

In a scoreless ball game in the bottom of the third, the Cannons struck first. After Jordan Knox lead off with a walk, Chase Hamilton drove him home on a single to the right-field gap. Then, when Paul Schoenfeld got on base with a single, he stole second to get into scoring position.

Cannons Cale Blasi would later drive in Schoenfeld on a sacrifice fly to center field to give themselves a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, the Cannons would add three more runs to their lead. Knox would score Carsen Pracht with a single into centerfield, Myles Beale doubled tor right field to drive in Knox, then Schoenfeld singled to centerfield to score in Beale.

The Curve had many opportunities to score earlier in the game, but Cannons starting pitcher Clay Wesbrooks prevented that.

In the first inning, the Curve had a runner in scoring position, but with one out, Wesbrooks rolls a double play to get out of the inning.

The Curve's best chance to score first came in the second inning when a ball was hit into the left-field corner and the runner was thrown out at home by a perfect relay by Carson Shively, Hamilton, and catcher Jared Hanks.

Wesbrooks kept the Curve for five innings, but they finally got to him in the sixth. The Curve scored two runs to make it a 5-2 game. However, the Cannons would get a run back as Beale came across to score from a Schoenfeld single.

After the Curve scored their two runs, Wesbrooks settled back in and finished the game going eight innings with five hits allowed, two runs allowed, seven strikeouts, and securing the win for the Cannons to reach the championship game.

The Cannons will play at 7 p.m. against the Texas Express. The Express won 10-8 in the other semi-final game against the Kansas Moos.