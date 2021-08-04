High School Football Roundtable: Who will win each AVCTL division and answers to other questions

Central Ks. – High school football season is already heating up.

The sports writers at the Gannett Central Kansas newspapers – Butler County Times-Gazette's Chuck Chaney, Salina Journal's Dylan Sherwood, The Hutchinson News' Billy Watson, and Wellington Daily News' Greg Williams – sat down and chatted about the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League and the predictions for the high school football league winners this high school football season.

In addition, the Central Kansas team breaks down preseason players of the year, their expectations and more.

AVCTL-I

Despite not winning the league last year, Derby seems like the overwhelming favorite to win AVCTL-I this season. Does anyone have a chance to slow down the Panthers?

Chuck Chaney: Hutchinson won the league last year but Alex McCuan is gone and they didn't play Derby or we could have seen a three-way tie. However, the Panthers are loaded. Questions will be who replaces Lem Wash at quarterback. We know what Brandon Clark can do. I'm not too worried about that.

Dylan Sherwood: On paper, Derby is the clear favorite with Dylan Edwards in the Panther backfield. The question on everyone's mind will be who will replace Lem Wash at quarterback. Wash and Edwards were a big 1-2 threat for the Panthers en route to the Class 6A state championship. Can the Panthers have that 1-2 punch again in 2021?

Billy Watson: Dylan Edwards is and will be a problem. He can help the Panthers to a dominant season. On paper, Derby has a good shot at a league title. Maize and Hutchinson will be right there in the mix. Watch out for weeks seven and eight: Maize plays Derby and Hutch to close out the regular season. Those games will be critical.

Greg Williams: Dylan Edwards is a big reason why Derby is the clear favorite in the division. The Panthers' offense is going to be tough to stop again and the expectation is that their defense will be better than last season. It's going to be tough to slow down Debyr but if there's one team that can, it has to be Maize.

With Maize’s Avery Johnson garnering all of the attention in recruiting this summer as one of the top quarterbacks in the state, is he the best player in the division?

Chaney: Johnson is just as much of a stud it feels on the basketball court as the gridiron. We saw him lead the Eagles to an upset over Derby last year. However, there is no Josh Sanders this season so more will be on his shoulders. I'll have to give the nod to Dylan Edwards of Derby as the division's best all-around athlete. He's third on my list, behind Derby's Alex Key and Edwards.

Sherwood: Avery Johnson is just a well-rounded athlete. He helped the Eagles to their first basketball state championship in March and could do the same thing if the Eagles can get past a regional round in the playoffs. Maize could be a contender in Class 5A, if it can get past Wichita Northwest.

Watson: He's definitely one of the best quarterbacks, and all-around athletes, in the state of Kansas. His abilities to make big plays with his feet and arm are deadly, no doubt. It'll come down to the last few games of the season.

Williams: When you received offers from Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Florida State, a few SEC schools, and more, it's hard to argue that Johnson isn't the best quarterback on the state. The four-star quarterback has received 15 offers and has proven to be an all-around athlete. However, Dylan Edwards might want a say in the best player in the division, but I don't think the two are far from each other.

AVCTL-II

Arkansas City made a surprising run to the Class 4A title game. Was it a cinderella run or are the Bulldogs a real threat to get back?

Chaney: I didn't believe the score when I saw it anyway. Andover Central should've beat Ark City. So should have McPherson but sometimes you have the right mojo. However, Gabe Welch is a year more mature, but it'll be their defense that stops anything they do.

Sherwood: Arkansas City had a cinderella run to a runner-up finish in Class 4A. AVCTL-II play set them up in the position it needed to go on a playoff run. It'll be interesting to see what the Bulldogs have for an encore in 2021.

Watson: While looking at Ark City's run last season, I'm impressed with first how tough their league is. For them to knock off McPherson in a state semifinal down the line is incredible for the program. We love a cinderella story just like in March Madness, and the postseason is always a new season. Be on the lookout for the Bulldogs if they can barrel through their league.

Williams: The Bulldogs were 2-6 heading into their playoff game against Wellington and was outscored 231-130 in the regular season. Arkansas City just got hot at the right time. They'll do better than sixth place in the division, but I'm not buying another playoff run by the Bulldogs.

It feels like this is going to be an Andover Central league title to use, but we’re still not sure what we’ll see from them as they do replace a lot. However, the early hype is hard to miss. Who could push this with them?

Chaney: While Ark City is the nice pick since they went to the title game last year, I think Andover is primed for a banner year. They replace a handful of players on defense and if they can make up that difference, they'll once again be dangerous with an experienced line and backfield gelling together.

Sherwood: I could see Salina Central pushing Andover Central to the limit. The Mustangs have the tradition-rich program, but after a 1-8 season in their inaugural season in AVCTL-II, they're looking for a bounceback season.

Watson: A good ol' crosstown rivalry can't be ruled out. I'll be watching my phone when Andover and Andover Central play each other. Andover could be the one push Central. The close games in recent years are hard to forget.

Williams: It will be hard to give Andover Central competition this year, but Andover seems like the team to give them a good fight. Two of the last three games between Andover and Andover Central have been decided by one possession. In 2018, Central won 16-14, and in 2020, Central won 7-0. This year, I expect it to be close again and could be a factor for the division title.

AVCTL-III

I don’t think McPherson has ever lost a league title but Buhler is loaded after a young team went through the gauntlet last season. With Sam Elliott and Bradley Neill back, their offense should be humming. Who do you have winning the league?

Chaney: I said it in my Top 10 Games in Butler County, Buhler may be a title contender. While the Bullpups are always loaded. I'm not overly writing an "L" beside everyone's name when I'm predicting schedules. I'm a huge fan of what Sam Elliott can do. However, history doesn't lie and because of that and how the rest of the league will beat up on each other, McPherson probably wins another league title.

Sherwood: Jace Pavlovich will reload just like Brandon Clark does at Derby. Buhler came close last year, but the Bullpups made plays at the right time. I've got McPherson.

Watson: I like this matchup already. I cannot wait for that matchup in October (and for it to be in the 70s or 80s, temperature-wise). I will likely be at this game. We've seen the unusual happen in sports, especially the Olympics so far with new champions being crowned. This game could be another great example of so.

I've only been here for some time, and I'm already a fan of the Neill-Elliott combo. I think Buhler can win the league, and it'll come down to that game

Williams: It's hard to go against McPherson, especially with what they have done in previous seasons. It's like Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, or Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, it's hard to pick against them because of what they do every year.

El Dorado had their best season in 20 years but graduated their leading rusher and tackler in Zach Wittenberg. Can the Wildcats continue their upward trend in the third year under Wes Bell.

Chaney: If you haven't bought into what Wes Bell is selling, you're not listening. The coach is a motivator but most importantly, he has everyone bought in. There's questions on who will replace Wittenberg and others but this junior class is poised to do some nice things. If they can hang with Buhler in Week 4, a Week 5 game against McPherson could be for the league.

Sherwood: If the Wildcats want to continue the uptrend in their program, they're going to need to buy into what Bell is building in El Dorado.

Watson: There's a reason why I had the El Dorado-Buhler game on my preseason list of games to watch this year. That third year is usually the year where things can ramp up thanks to the leadership of the then-underclassmen who have grown with that system. With that said, I like an upward trend for El Dorado and can see it continuing.

Williams: What Bell is doing in El Dorado is special. The Wildcats have been irrelevant in football for a long time and he has got them trending in the right direction. However, I think this season they reach a plateau with another third-place finish. El Dorado can easily change my mind with what they do against Buhler and McPherson this season.

AVCTL-IV

I think it’s understood Andale will win the league once again and compete for their third straight state championship in Class 3A. Can anyone even push Andale right now and why did you choose Wichita Collegiate?

Chaney: Andale saw what Derby has done and just replicated it. Old school farm boys who are huge and know how to hit. It may not be pretty, but they're going to batter and bruise opposing teams. Schmidt is 47-2 as a head coach with two state championships. Probably should be three but we'll ignore the loss to Bishop Miege. Excluding the Miege game, Andale outscores their opponent 47-7. No one is touching Andale.

Sherwood: Dylan Schmidt has something going in Andale and it's not going to change for some time. Even when Andale and Collegiate met in a Class 3A sub-state final, Andale won the game easily.

Watson: I'm from Texas, and if a coach can count the number of career losses using his fingers, you know what you're running into.

With the look of that score differential, in Andale can repeat that this year, who is stopping them? I'm looking forward to seeing Andale at Gowans Stadium Thanksgiving weekend.

Williams: Andale is the team you make in the Madden video game and give a 99 overall to everyone. They are too fast, too strong, and quite frankly just too good. The Indians gave up seven points in their five playoff games, so that's really all you need to know on why no one is going to threaten them.

With four of the six schools in the league in Class 4A, does playing the "larger" competition help them in their quest for their rings? Or does the level of play not matter since Andale has been so dominant?

Chaney: I think to an extent it has to help but having talented players who are going onto the next level helps. When you're going against those same players in practice, it's going to make the younger kids better and work harder. Schmidt is continuing the machine that former coach Gary O'Hair had going.

Sherwood: Teams have to make the right plays at the right times if it wants to knock off Andale. Playing up helps prior to heading into the playoffs. If Andale had an opportunity to play in AVCTL-III, that would give that division a much more difficult challenge to win with McPherson and Buhler in the picture.

Watson: When I played basketball in high school, playing in the bigger schools' tournaments helped us win back-to-back district titles. The same thing applies here. Buhler is doing so playing Andover Central and Goddard: great higher-up opponents to get them ready for their league play.

But you never know. Some small schools have beaten the large schools. It's happened.

Williams: As a former football player, who played in the largest division in Illinois (8A), it could be a mixture of both. When you face these bigger schools, players get the exposure that helps get recruited and when you play the bigger schools, it helps the players get better. Occasionally, it feels like it doesn't matter because you get that juggernaut in each division, for me, it was Loyola-Academy (Chicago), and in this case, it's Andale.

League Predictions

AVCTL-I

Chaney:

Derby Maize Hutchinson Maize South Salina South Campus Newton

Sherwood:

Derby Maize Hutchinson Salina South Maize South Newton Campus

Watson:

Derby Maize Hutchinson Maize South Campus Newton Salina South

Williams:

Derby Maize Hutchinson Maize South Salina South Newton Campus

AVCTL-II

Chaney:

Andover Central Andover Goddard Eisenhower Arkansas City Goddard Salina Central

Sherwood:

Andover Central Salina Central Andover Goddard Eisenhower Arkansas City Goddard

Watson:

Andover Central Andover Salina Central Arkansas City Goddard Eisenhower Goddard

Williams:

Andover Central Andover Goddard Arkansas City Goddard Eisenhower Salina Central

AVCTL-III

Chaney:

McPherson Buhler El Dorado Circle Augusta Winfield

Sherwood:

McPherson Buhler Circle El Dorado Augusta Winfield

Watson:

Buhler McPherson El Dorado Circle Augusta Winfield

Williams:

McPherson Buhler El Dorado Circle Augusta Winfield

AVCTL-IV

Chaney:

Andale Wichita Collegiate Rose Hill Wellington Clearwater Mulvane

Sherwood:

Andale Wichita Collegiate Rose Hill Clearwater Wellington Mulvane

Watson:

Andale Wichita Collegiate Rose Hill Wellington Clearwater Mulvane

Williams:

Andale Wichita Collegiate Wellington Rose Hill Clearwater Mulvane

League Preseason Player of the Year

AVCTL-I

Chaney: Dylan Edwards – Derby, running back

Sherwood: Dylan Edwards – Derby, running back

Watson: Avery Johnson – Maize, quarterback

Williams: Dylan Edwards - Derby, running back

AVCTL-II

Chaney: Chandler Goodnight – Andover, linebacker

Sherwood: Chandler Goodnight – Andover, linebacker

Watson: Chandler Goodnight – Andover, linebacker

Williams: Chandler Goodnight - Andover, linebacker

AVCTL-III

Chaney: Sam Elliott – Buhler, running back

Sherwood: Sam Elliott – Buhler, running back

Watson: Sam Elliott – Buhler, running back

Williams: Sam Elliott - Buhler, running back

AVCTL-IV

Chaney: Wesley Fair –Wichita Collegiate, quarterback/linebacker

Sherwood: Wesley Fair – Wichita Collegiate, quarterback/linebacker

Watson: Wesley Fair – Wichita Collegiate, quarterback/linebacker

Williams: Wesley Fair - Wichita Collegiate, quarterback/linebacker

