2021 KJCCC Football predicted order of finish and notes from JUCO football media day

WICHITA — The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference coaches have spoken and it's the Hutchinson Blue Dragons who are atop the league's preseason poll.

The predicted order of finish was released in the annual KJCCC Media Day at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita on Wednesday afternoon. All eight head coaches were able to speak to the media. League Commissioner Carl Heinrich and the supervisor of officials, Craig Helzer, spoke about different changes to the league as well.

Wednesday's predicted order of finished looked a lot like the spring 2021 final standings, with Butler and Coffeyville flip-flopped for the fall.

The Blue Dragons, who won the 2020-21 Spring National Championship in June over Snow College is the favorite to win the league once again. They were also the selection last season.

Hutchinson is expected to be stacked once again on both sides of the ball. While like most schools they will be replacing a handful of spots, the coaches feel the Blue Dragons could make another serious run at back-to-back championships.

The Garden City Broncbusters were picked second by the coaches. Coached by Tom Minnick, the Broncbusters have handful of holes to fill and have a five-player quarterback race heading into fall practice. The Broncbusters finished fifth in the final NJCAA poll last season. Mason Williams, an athlete from Bixby, Oklahoma, has Coach Minnick excited about the upcoming season.

Independence, who found themselves on the outside looking in will have roster adjustments with the new restrictions. However, the coaches still picked them third over Butler.

Butler was fourth in the league and will host third, Indy, on Sept. 4 at BG Products Veterans Sports Complex before heading to Hutchinson the following week for a showdown with the reigning champions.

Coffeyville, Dodge City were fifth and sixth in the poll. Under Leiker, who is now in his second stint as a head coach, is trying to get the Red Ravens back to the prominence they experienced in the 2000s, where the Red Ravens were competing for national championships.

Conquistadors hope to surprise some people by using their defensive strengths this season as Coach Ricky Coon raved about his front line and other defensive stars.

Highland and Fort Scott round out the preseason selections. The two will do battle on Sept. 2 for the first game of the new season. Fort Scott has largely a new roster and Highland, who had to play a lot of players they wanted to redshirt last season, will be available with experience this season.

Fall 2021 Coaches Predicted Order of Finish (Spring 2021 record)

Hutchinson Community College (8-0) Garden City Community College (7-1) Independence Community College (5-2) Butler Community College (2-4) Coffeyville Community College (3-3) Dodge City Community College (2-5) Highland Community College (1-6) Fort Scott Community College (0-3)

Fort Scott adds depth

It's easy to look down upon the Greyhounds after having to cancel the rest of their season due to a limited roster. However, things are looking up for second-year head coach Carson Hunter.

"We went out and got 90 guys," Hunter said. "We want Fort Scott guys. We went and found players who are tough, high character guys."

While there is now an out-of-state restriction and only limited to 85 football scholarships, Hunter reached out and found players who have solid academics and are able to fit their financial issues with academic scholarships.

"We don't have many guys who are under a 2.5 GPA," Hunter said. "We are about students here first and I tell the parents that and I mean it."

There's been no excuses at media day from the Greyhounds or Hunter about last season. It's a lot of looking forward and trying to replicate the history of Fort Scott from the 2010s.

"We're building something here," Hunter said. "We're doing it on our own terms."

KJCCC Playoff returns

We know about the national playoff but the excitement around the return of the league playoff was buzzing at media day. While the conference haven't held a playoff since 2013, the return was welcomed

"That adds a whole new element to the league," Butler Head Coach Tim Schaffner said. "You're going to have to beat a team twice and that's always tough."

The playoff is in part to help send one team hopefully to the national playoff that will take place in December. The format is the same as the NJCAA national format, with the top seed hosting the fourth seed and the second seed hosting the third seed.

The two winners will play on Nov. 24 for the conference championship.

Transfer portal plays its part

COVID-19 has caused a clog of players at schools, giving them an extra year of eligibility and pairing that with the transfer portal, it feels as if junior college football is being sent for a whirl wind.

No more does a player from a Division I school have to sit out a season. Now, he's free to transfer to play immediately. This has put a strain at the junior college level with the "bounce back" player becoming less frequent.

"The level where I've seen the most activity is the NAIA," Schaffner said. "Not sure what their recruiting restrictions are but they are getting in there and trying to scoop stuff up."

Schaffner says it's a tough time to be a player because you don't know whether that's going to be the best spot for you or if that would even open up.

Jason Martin at Independence keeps is honest with the parents when recruiting via the transfer portal.

"I want to make sure they have that understanding of they have to try and make the 55-man roster before we actually get them on campus," Martin said. "I don't want to just bring kids in to collect dust."

Independence has always been active with the transfer portal and will now be more selective with the restrictions.

"If they want to just come in and get reps so they can be seen by coaches, I'm all for that," Martin said.

COVID-19 policy

Conferences in the NCAA have made points to let teams know if there is a COVID outbreak on their team, they may have to forfeit their games. That's a worst case scenario for the Jayhawk and the NJCAA.

"We're relying on the institution's county restrictions and follow them at this point," KJCCC Commissioner Carl Heinrich said.

With the delta variant ramping up, the need for safety is there for the league. They understand safety is first and foremost as they have already played a football season through the pandemic.

"I'm getting weekly updates from our schools and we'll make a determination off of the reports," Heinrich said. "The last thing we want to do is have a team forfeit a game. We will try to reschedule if possible."

For the league, if a COVID outbreak does happen, they will want to reschedule the games first. There is 17 days between the final regular season game and the start of the conference playoffs.

"Football is a bit tougher because of the window but we may have to go on winning percentage to get a team into the playoffs if there is a cancellation," Heinrich said.

With the playoff coming into play this season, it may be for the best as a team in the top three missing a game due to the pandemic would still have a shot at a league championship and potentially a national championship.

"We've got a little bit of experience with it [COVID]," Heinrich said. "Right now e are playing as normal and we'll see where we are at."

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.