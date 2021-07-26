39 volunteers participated in Bluestem football's Community Service Day at Leon City Park

LEON, Kansas - Three years ago, Bluestem Lions football coach Ethan Haworth started Community Service Day in Leon. The Lions were determined to make 2021 the best year yet.

Last year, the Bluestem football team had 12 players participate in the Community Service Day. On Friday, July 23, 2021, that number tripled.

The Lions had 24 football players, five coaches, three City of Leon workers, and seven Lion PRIDE Committee members come together and help the community.

Many of the activities include repainting, removing trees, cleaning the area, barbecuing and much more.

The Lions are currently getting ready for the upcoming season with their first football game on Friday, Sept. 3, at Humboldt.

More:2021 Football Preview: Top underclassmen Butler County football players to watch for this fall