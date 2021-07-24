2021 Football Preview: Top underclassmen Butler County football players to watch for this fall
Football season is right around the corner for the state of Kansas, with kickoff only 41 days away, we are jumping into our football preview with new information throughout the weeks leading up to the season.
We spoke to coaches from other teams. We talked to head coaches and freshman coaches. We even reached out to teammates to see who they think may step up big for the varsity teams. In that list, we found a bunch of underclassmen players who could see significant playing time for their respective teams.
This is Part I of a six-part football preview with Butler County. You can view the tentative schedule here. It will be update with links as the previews come out.
Here are the top underclassmen football in Butler County to watch for this season:
Andover Central
Kendall Diller
Offensive Line/Defensive Line, Sophomore
In an already experience line, Diller could provide an eye into the future and depth as the season goes on.
Kyle Newsom
Tight End/Linebacker, Sophomore
Newsom's will have to earn his time but could be like Diller, can provide some depth for the defensive side.
Drew Wilborn
Kicker/Wide Receiver/Defensive Back, Sophomore
With the graduation of Chase White, Wilborn could be a nice replacement in the place-kicker position.
Augusta
Gavin Kiser
Quarterback, Sophomore
Jett Hand's graduation has opened the door for sophomore Gavin Kiser to step into the quarterback role.
Cooper Jay
Offensive line, Sophomore
At 6-3, 275 lbs., the Oriole sophomore be the projected starting right tackle this season.
Caden Stillwell
Slot, Sophomore
With players like Ely Wilcox graduated, the Orioles will need some one to step up. Expect Stillwell to see extensive time in the slot position in the flexbone for the Orioles.
LJ Riggs
Kicker, Freshman
Like Hand's graduation, when Tyler Kohl's left for school, Riggs is the one the Orioles will eye for his replacement.
Bluestem
Tucker Gibb
Wide Receiver/Defensive back, Sophomore
Tucker Gibb played a lot as a freshman and will be looked upon as a leader this season. Big moment for Gibb as he was named an All-County top performer in Week 5 last season.
Zane McFall
Offensive line/Defensive line, Sophomore
McFall may lack a little in size but makes up in hard work. He's expected to be a big time contributor to both lines this season.
Ayden Mashaney
Running back/Defensive back, Freshman
Mashaney was a key piece to the middle school team winning some games last season. He'll be looked at to help bring some of that success to the high school side.
Brody Wiening
Fullback/Linebacker, Freshman
Wiening, much like Mashaney will have to get accustomed to the high school level ball quickly. He'll look to make his immediate impact on defense.
Circle
Andrew Tien
Offensive line, Sophomore
Tien has been pushing the upperclassmen in the offseason. He'll see a good amount of playing time.
Cannon McCormack
Running back/Linebacker, Sophomore
McCormack saw limited time last season as a freshman. As a sophomore, he's expected to take on a bigger role.
Wyatt Oliver
Defensive line, Sophomore
Wyatt Oliver, like Tien, has been pushing the upperclassmen. He'll be playing for minutes this season on the defensive side.
Davin Toney
Offensive line/Defensive line, Sophomore
When talking to the coaching staff, not many have worked harder than Davin in the offseason and it's going to earn him some playing time.
Douglass
Michael Kielhorn
Outside linebacker, Sophomore
Kielhorn will step into a role that needs to be filled by graduating seniors. He'll primarily play outside backer.
Brock Stiner
Wide Receiver/Defensive back, Sophomore
He's not the biggest guy on the field but Stiner is expected to be a contributor for the Bulldogs this season.
Kyler Moore
Wide Receiver/Defensive back, freshman
If Moore can find a way to get open with consistency, he could see himself getting action on the outside in his first season of varsity action.
Jace Pichler
Linebacker, Sophomore
With the graduation of Hunter Glaves, Pichler has the opportunity to make an immediate impact on defense.
El Dorado
Cole Rickard
Outside Linebacker, Sophomore
With the graduation of Zach Wittenberg, there will be playing time to be had. Rickard could be one of those who steps ups and earns quality minutes.
Trace Fowler
Slot, Sophomore
The younger brother of recently graduated Dravin Fowler could see quality playing time in the slot position.
Bronson Larimer
Special teams, Freshman
Special teams is where you make your mark and from one of the few freshman on the list, that's where Larimer will try to shine.
Flinthills
Wyatt Beard
Wide Receiver/Running Back/Defensive Back, Sophomore
While the Mustangs are replacing some key seniors, players like Wyatt Beard, who played as a freshman, will step into leading roles this season.
Louden James
Defensive Line/Linebacker, Sophomore
Expect James to be a player who sees mainly defensive minutes this season for the Mustangs.
Tate Leslie
Wide Receiver/Defensive Back/Quarterback, Sophomore
Leslie is a do-it-all player in this heralded sophomore class for Flinthills. He'll do whatever new head coach Chase Casteel asks.
Brandon Neely
Offensive Line/Defensive Line, Sophomore
Neely will be on the line for a majority of the season. He may see time at special teams as well.
Conner Sigg
Wide Receiver/Tight End/Defensive Back, Sophomore
Sigg will be the player who you'll see on special teams and step into roles to provide depth for the Mustangs.
Kolton Stanfield
Offensive Line/Defensive Line, Sophomore
Stanfield, like Neely, will be an lineman as an every down type of player they need. Whether he starts or not, Stanfield will get his minutes.
Remington
Kole Klaassen
Running Back/Outside Linebacker, Freshman
Klaassen is expxected to do big things as a freshman for the up-and-coming Broncos. His size and athleticism has the coaches excited about his potential.
Sterling Lies
Running Back/Defensive Back, Sophomore
Don't let his size fool you, he's going to burst through the hole and has the speed to get down the field. He averaged 10-12 carries as a freshman.
Carson Jarvis
Linebacker, Sophomore
Jarvis will play exclusively on defense to start the season. He has a high football IQ and has no issues with getting into the tackles. Coaches are putting a lot on his shoulders to lead the defense.
Rose Hill
Milan Colvin
Defensive line, Freshman
Rose Hill is turning into an lineman factory. After sending one to the Big 12 on the offensive side, the Rockets are really high on Colvin.
Kallen Higdon
Offensive lineman, Sophomore
Higdon is fighting for an O-Line position this season. While he may not start - and anything can happen in the month leading up to the season -- he'll most likely see playing time.
Keegan Taylor
Offensive lineman, Sophomore
Keegan Taylor is only a sophomore but he's one of four sophomores that are vying for starting positions on the offensive line. Early odds not Taylor as the favorite but it could be a line by committee with the depth they're developing.
Conner Wallis
Quarterback/Outside linebacker, Sophomore
While fighting for a spot on the defensive side, he's pushing senior Lane Gardner for the quarterback position on the offensive side.
Jace Evans
Outside linebacker, Sophomore
Evans and other sophomore Wallis will battle for the outside linebacker position but will most likely share time.
Ayden Klingenberg
Offensive lineman, Sophomore
Klingenberg is another of the huge sophomore class for the Rockets on the line. No one will doubt their depth.
Dawson McNaul
Offensive lineman, Sophomore
McNaul is another tackle that is looking for starting time. He's battling the four others for that spot.
Kulton Richwine
Offensive lineman, Sophomore
Look for Richwine to push for a spot at center and provide solid depth for the Rockets this season.
Andover said they had no qualifying underclassmen.
