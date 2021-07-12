Salina Stockade set for home stand at McDonald Stadium

The Salina Stockade are set to finally get a home game this season after 35 games away from home.

On Wednesday, July 14 the Stockade will begin a "home stand" at historic McDonald Stadium against the Trinidad Triggers (Colo.) at 7 p.m.

After a 20-game losing streak, the Stockade are finally finding some rhythm in their games as they are only 2-5 since the announcement of the relocation from Salina, Kansas to El Dorado for the remainder of the season.

The league announced the move at the beginning of July and have been eagerly awaiting this week.

The Stockade are led by Jordan Anderson, who played at the University of Pittsburgh. He leads the team with nine home runs and is batting .336 on the season. They have four players who are hitting above .330 this season.

While the Stockade bats have never been an issue as they average almost eight runs per game, it's the pitching where they have struggled. They have allowed 180 more runs the next closest team (375). Their team ERA of 14.22 is one of the worst in baseball history.

The league and those with the club hope having a home base cheering for them can help change some of the momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. Instead of being on buses and hotels, the team will be able to sleep in the same spot and not have to worry about the travel.

The City of El Dorado approved approved the use of the stadium at no charge as long as the team and league does not charge for admission. Both sides expect this could turn into a permanent solution since the El Dorado Broncos folded.

The Stockade will host the Trinidad Triggers for a five-game home stand. in their six games against Trinidad, the Stockade have allowed 111 runs. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. on all five dates.

They finished out the season hosting the only other Kansas team in the league, the Garden City Wind for a couple of games before the team finally finishes on the road, something they are familiar with.

"We hope El Dorado comes out," Andrew Dunn, Pecos League Commissioner said. "We're going to have beer and a really good time."

