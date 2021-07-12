Andover Central's QB Kai Kunz added to national All-American Bowl watch list

The recognition keeps rolling in for Andover Central's Kai Kunz.

The senior quarterback was named to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl watch list on Monday morning. It's just another notch in the cap of a fantastic summer for Kunz.

The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl is a national all-star game that is hosted at NFL stadiums, most recently at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium and the home of Super Bowl LV, Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium and Falcons’ Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Blue-Grey football hosts multiple regional and super regional combines and typically will host four all-star games in a given year.

Former Butler Grizzly and current Kansas City Chief, Byron Pringle was the offensive MVP of the 2013 North-South game.

In 2020, there were four players from the state of Kansas who qualified for one of the All-American bowls. From 2015 through 2018, there were seven players from the Sunflower state who played in one of their all-star games.

Kunz was picked as the metro area's top quarterback, even over nationally ranked Avery Johnson, according to an online poll and is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class.

He has been invited to and performed in the Dallas area Showcase, UT-San Antonio football camp and the Vanderbilt football camp.

Kunz transferred in the spring from Kapaun Mt. Carmel High in Wichita, Kansas where he was the back-up quarterback as the Crusaders had a very successful season. He finished 15-of-23 on the year for 185 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 298 yards on 60 carries and four touchdowns.

Central will be replacing Chase White, who threw for over 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns.

