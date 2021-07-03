Butler Community College freshman Madi Young takes home prestigious 'Female of the Year' award

Wichita, KANSAS—They might as well rename the award after the Young family after Thursday night in Wichita.

Butler Community College Freshman, Madi Young, kept all of the success in the family as she won the Junior College Female of the Year award which was presented at the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission Banquet.

"It's an awesome award," Young said. "I didn't really know what to expect coming into this but to see everyone who came out and all the people who have done great things here it means a lot to continue after my sister."

Young follows in her sister's footsteps as Kenzie Young, now an assistant coach for the Butler Grizzlies, won the award in 2018.

While not a shoe-in for the award, Young went up against Cowley's Lubna Suied for the award. Suied had her own share of accolades as Cowley's first-ever indivisual national champion. She won five of the six races she ran this past season. She was all an NJCAA Indoor All-American and multiple All-American in the outdoor events as well.

All of that didn't matter in the end as Young's impressive season just stood out from everyone else. She is a first team All-American at the NJCAA level was almost unstoppable all season long. She near the top of multiple NJCAA softball categories: first in doubles (34), first in runs (111), first in stolen bases (58), second in hits (102), third in on-base percentage (.608), third in batting average (.554) and fourth in total bases (104). She also is in the rare class of never striking out in 240 plate appearances.

"I turned to Kenzie [Young] and my boyfriend, Tristan, "I'm like I don't know this might be a tough one." I just know that God's plan and if it was going to happen it's going happen."

Young is the fifth Butler Community College Grizzly to take home the JUCO award

She is the fifth Grizzly to take home the JUCO Female of the Year award and first since her sister did it in 2018. Before Kenzie did it, it was Brynn Minor, the sensational pitcher who won it in back-to-back years. She eventually finished up her playing career, pitching at the University of Kansas. Madison Wedekind, who played soccer at Butler, won the award in its first year in 2015.

"I think it's a tribute to the local talent in Kansas," Butler head softball coach Doug Chance said. "The Young kids from Derby and Brynn from Goddard. As long as we keep getting those talented and local kids, it just speaks well for the metro area."

Young attributed her success to coach Chance, saying he's more like a father figure than a coach. Pointing out that he's different from other coaches.

"He's more like a father," Young said. "He has your back 100 percent of the time. You don't look at him like your coach, you look at him like he's your friend, your dad. He wants the best for you all of the time."

Chance jokingly said the father figure remarks is because "I'm old."

"If you genuinely care about the players and their success as individuals, then you're going to win a lot of ball games," he said. "Winning is a by-product of what we do on and not just something we set out to do."

Young will have a chance to do it again next year as she'll return to lead an already stacked Butler roster. Minor won the award in 2016 and 2017, she'll get a chance to do the same in 2022.

"I don't think she's reached her peak yet," Chance said. "Her ceiling is higher and she can do even greater things next year."

"I think what she really wants is a national championship."

