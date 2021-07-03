Andover High's Jack Johnson closes out career with Barry Sanders Male Athlete of the Year award

Wichita, KANSAS—Easily considered the top basketball player in Andover high history, Johnson added more accolades on Thursday night in Wichita.

Johnson beat out Cheney's Logan Bartlett and Goddard's Jake Shope for the 2021 Barry Sanders High School Male Athlete of the Year.

It didn't even feel that close, either.

While Shope is an excellent baseball and football player and Bartlee, was an All-State pick, it's something about the way Johnson could take over games that separated him from his other finalist counterparts.

A two-time Butler County Player of the Year award winner, he was also a two-time first-team All-State selection by multiple publications. He averaged 19.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as a senior for the Trojans. He was named first team all-league and MVP this past season.

For his career, Johnson averaged 16.4 points per game on 45 percent shooting. He 38 percent of his career threes and averaged 4.8 rebounds per game.

He broke a plethora of school records while at Andover. A four-year starter, he's been an instant focal point of the offense throughout his time off Andover Road. He scored 41 points in a game against Salina Central on Feb. 20. He put his team on his back, road their way back from a deficit and onto a win.

He also scored 1,375 points and holds the school record of seven made three-pointers in a game. He also owns the career marks of 198 made three-pointers and 60 made in a season.

Johnson also led the Trojans to an unbeaten (23-0) season in 2020 before COVID-19 ended their run with the cancellation of the state tournaments. It wasn't until January 12 when the 30-game winning streak came to an end when multiple Trojans missed the game. He helped the Trojans win 63 games over his four-year career.

He is the second high school athlete from Andover High to win the award since Marcus Johnson won the award in 2000.

Johnson had a handful of collegiate offers but will head to Dallas Baptist, a Division II school for next season. While he doesn't report until August with the other students, you can tell Johnson will have an instant impact at DBU.

