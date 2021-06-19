2021 All-county soccer: All-Butler County team selections and award winners

Circle had an amazing year, making it to the Class 4A-1A state tournament and coming within a win of making it to Stryker for the semifinals. They were a dominant program who scored over 90 goals on the year.

They won the league for the first time in school history and also qualified for the state tournament for the first time. They broke a handful of school records, putting the level of success on a pedestal for future teams to reach at Circle.

With the condensed schedule and as many teams playing on the same night, we did our best here at the Butler County Times-Gazette to appear at as many games as possible. I do want to thank the coaches for helping out with box scores and scores when they were away or we weren't able to make it to games. You are the real Most Valuable Players to me.

Here is our 2021 soccer All-County list (alphabetically by position):

Defenders

Lanna Chance, Circle, senior

Jill Duncan, Andover Central, senior

Kenzi Gillispie, Circle, senior

Isabel Harrold, Augusta, senior

Ava Law, Andover, junior

Midfielders

Brooklyn Hunter, Circle senior

Rose Loyal, Andover, sophomore

Madi Loyal, Andover, senior

Porsha Zweifel, Augusta, junior

Forwards

Brinklee Bell, Andover, sophomore

Korryn Hackney, Rose Hill, senior

Cassie Moeder, Andover Central, senior

Carsyn Soto, Circle, senior

Goalkeepers

Hannah Stipp, Circle, sophomore

Kariana Thies, Augusta, senior

Defensive Player of the Year

Kenzi Gillispie, Circle

The transfer from Newton High was pretty smooth for the future Wildcat. She finished runner-up in doubles tennis and then helped Circle qualify for the Class 4A-1A state tournament and win a school record 18 games.

Gillispie was the lynchpin in a backline that just didn't pin that didn't let teams score. They only allowed nine goals and helped the Lady Thunderbirds to 11 clean sheets in their 20 games. With Mia Fox, Lindsey Mandina, Lanna Chase and Kilar Gillispie, they were an unstoppable force.

Kenzi Gillispie often showed her skillset by playing multiple positions but at center back is where the made the most damage.

Offensive Player of the Year

Brooklyn Hunter, Circle

When Hunter wasn't on ESPN, she was finding teammates over and over on a corner kick. Hunter is a Division I type of player that dictated the pace and play for the Lady Thunderbirds all season.

She led Kansas — in all classifications — in assists, with 38, with 15 more than second most. She was second on the team in in goals (21), just behind All-County selection and fellow Butler CC commit, Carsyn Soto.

She did it all for Circle this season and she'll play for her dad at Butler CC next season. The Grizzlies will be stocked full of talent throughout the state. Hunter will help them maneuver through it all.

While soccer is a team-game, where you need 11 players moving as one and communicating as one, it was Hunter that fueled the attack and propelled them to a school record, 18 wins.

While there is an offensive and defensive award for this sport, it's an easy selection for who is the county's Most Valuable Player, Brooklyn Hunter.

Coach of the Year

Andrew Stauffer, Circle

Stauffer had his cupboard full of talent this season. With the Gillispie's moving in from Newton in the fall, it made for a high expectation season that Stauffer and staff helped the girls' excel beyond even their expectations.

The Lady Thunderbirds won the league for the first time this season, won 18 consecutive matches before falling in a tough quarterfinals match. They set school records in goals scored and allowed.

Another key for this decision? They were a lot of fun to watch. They displayed more technique and one-touch passing than the rest of the 316 probably combined. They were sound in their defensive strategy and knew how to not embarrass teams.

While the season didn't end the way Stauffer and Co. wanted, he helped them be the best they could be.

Honorable Mentions

(Alphabetically by school)

Andover: Lauren Brown, junior; Emily McKay, junior; Brooklin Lynch, freshman; Carley Smith, sophomore. Andover Central: Jasmyn Brown, sophomore; Haven Deckinger, freshman; Dika KC, sophomore; Avery Mason, freshman; Mary Metz, sophomore; Maddy Reaves, senior; Omnia Thompson, junior. Augusta: Peyton Childers, freshman; Emily Brundege, freshman, Grace Dalziel, sophomore, Charlize Lichlyter, junior Circle: Mia Fox, freshman; Killar Gillispie, freshman; Bridget Lindberg, senior; Lindsey Mandina, sophomore; Ava Wiggins, sophomore. El Dorado: Coach did not recommend. Rose Hill/Douglass: Aislin Burnison, senior; Lauren Henderson, junior; Paige Loeck, freshman; Lexi Rose, senior.

