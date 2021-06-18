2021 All-county Baseball: All-Butler County team selections and award winners

With two teams who went to state in baseball and one that played for the state title, there was a lot of really good baseball in the county this season. With the help of Lionel Tipton, we were able to get to as many games as we possibly could and coaches, you all did a great job by getting us your information of games we couldn't get to. For that, we're forever grateful.

With the condensed schedule and as many teams playing on the same night, we did our best here at the Butler County Times-Gazette to appear at as many games as possible. You often saw us there, probably following another game via the Game Changer app or online.

This team was by far the most tough out of any selection we've made over the last couple of seasons. Some teams were better than their record and probably feel they should have more on here, and some may think they don't have enough. We tried to do our best, so you can forward all complaints to cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com.

More:2021 All-county softball: All-Butler County team selections and award winners

Here is our 2021 baseball All-County list (alphabetically by position):

Infield

Ryan Andrews, Augusta, senior

Matt Buffington, Andover Central, senior

Easton Elliott, Andover Central, senior

Landon Haines, Circle, freshman

Daniel Stovall, Circle, senior

Outfield

Jack Bell, Andover Central, senior

Eli Fahnestock, Andover, senior

Chase Green, Rose Hill, junior

Peyton Shupe, Augusta, senior

Jaydon Sundrgren, El Dorado, junior

Lane Willhite, Circle, junior

Pitchers

Max Maholland, Circle, senior

Xander Roberts, Augusta, senior

Alex Ronk, Andover Central, senior

Rece Wilson, Andover Central, junior

Most Valuable Player

Easton Elliott, Andover Central

There's been little doubt to who the best player in the county was this season, because Easton Elliott has been one of the best players in the state.

He was the leading hitter (.450 batting average), RBIs (26 as a lead off hitter) and tied the school record for runs scored (36) and triples (5) for the Jaguars this season. He was a consensus KABC All-State and AVCTL-II Player of the Year.

He was also a perfect 18-for-18 on stolen bases this season.

Anytime the Jaguars needed a hit, a play or anything, it was the Johnson County commit who came through for the Jaguars.

More:Kansas Cannons find avid fans at Arc of Sedgwick County

Co-coaches of the year

Grant Bacon (Andover Central) and Matt Jordan (Circle)

This originally was just going to be only one coach but the more I looked into it, the more I felt it needed to be shared.

While Grant Bacon and the Andover Central Jaguars had a phenomenal season, finishing runner-up in Class 5A to a team of Division I players, I have been overly impressed with the work Matt Jordan has done at Circle. Only a few years ago this team won four games.

This season, the Thunderbirds stunned top-ranked Buhler in the regional finals and lost to eventual state champion, Bishop Miege, closer than any other team.

Bacon has done something similar. Two seasons ago, the Jaguars were a .500 team and this season they were 23-2. Not too shabby for a team with now five state championship appearances.

Honorable mentions

(Alphabetically by school)

Andover: Collin Gallaway, senior; Brandon Klusener, junior; Conner Leu, junior; Ashton Ngo, senior; Sterling Pierce, senior. Andover Central: Lou Blackman, junior; Jacob Horn, sophomore; Bryce Naipohn, junior; Cooper Tabor, sophomore. Augusta: Ben Brittian, freshman; Sebastian Flower, junior; Jett Hand, senior; Hunter Henderson, junior; Dominick Rios, junior; Nick Taylor, senior; Ely Wilcox, senior. Circle: Jake Hageman, junior; Levi Nice, sophomore; Jake S. Douglass: Dylan Damron, junior; Brady Roberts, junior; Jared Stoffel, senior. El Dorado: Trip Baker, junior; Dravin Fowler, junior; Jett Roberts, senior; Drew Veatch, sophomore; Caleb Winter, senior; Gannon White, sophomore. Flinthills: Tayler Brown, junior; Jackson Houseman, junior; Hunter Lowmaster, sophomore; Tucker Travniche, senior. Remington: Josiah Claassen, sophomore; Braden Hays, senior; Duke Kinley, junior; Braden Scribner, junior. Rose Hill: Charlie Black, senior; Jayden Jones, sophomore; Trevor Kiser, senior.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.