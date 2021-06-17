2021 All-county softball: All-Butler County team selections and award winners

From a team that went from worst-to-first and another team defending their state title two years later, the competitive level was at an all-time high. We saw that as Circle and Augusta tied for the AVCTL-III title and Andover was in a three-way tie in the AVCTL-II.

While no teams went to state, multiple teams ended up in the regional final, one win away from the trip.

With the condensed schedule and as many teams playing on the same night, we did our best here at the Butler County Times-Gazette to appear at as many games as possible. You often saw us there, probably following another game via the Game Changer app or online.

This team was by far the most tough out of any selection we've made over the last couple of seasons. Some teams were better than their record and probably feel they should have more on here, and some may think they don't have enough. We tried to do our best, so you can forward all complaints to cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com.

Here is our 2021 softball All-County list (alphabetically by position):

Infield

Aspen Goetz, Rose Hill, Senior

Kaylee Manning, El Dorado, Senior

Myra Megli, Douglass, Senior

Reagan Strecker, Circle, Senior

Bailey Way, Andover, Junior

Outfield

Keelynn Barnett, Augusta, Junior

Delaney Blakesley, Bluestem, Junior

Ashley Gilmartin, Circle, Senior

Kate Paulson, Andover Central, Senior

Pitchers

Tess Eubank, Andover, Senior

Jamison McCaig, El Dorado, Senior

Morgan Pennycuff, Augusta, Senior

Raegan Pirtle, Bluestem, Sophomore

Most Valuable Player

Bailey Way, Andover, Junior

There wasn't much question who the best player in the county was all season. When the Trojans needed a hit, it was Way who could be counted on. Already committed to Arkansas Tech, going into her senior year, she may be arguably the best player in Class 5A.

We're haven't even mentioned the numerous records she's already shattered.

Way hit .647 as a junior with 34 runs, eight doubles, 11 triples and four home runs. She also stole 17 bases for the Trojans.

Coach of the Year

Amisha Daniels, Andover

Daniels knows success as she helped Rose Hill churn out stud after stud, and now she's brought her talents to Andover and the change is immediate. They went from the worst team in the AVCTL-II in 2019 to the best team in 2021. They were a half inning away from the Class 5A state tournament.

Daniels did not shy away from putting the Trojans into harm's way as they loaded the non-league schedule with top opponents and the Trojans came out stronger in the end. They went unbeaten outside of league play in the regular season.

While they have a few pieces to replace next season, they should still be the top of the class in AVCTL-II.

Honorable Mentions

(Alphabetically by school)

Andover: Grace Boling, freshman; Alyssa Evans, freshman; Kylie Forney, junior; ; Millie Pryor, senior; Haley Ziser, freshman. Andover Central: Ali Hickerson, senior; Jaylee Jefferson, sophomore. Augusta: Ashlyn Bowen, senior; Kinleigh Haskell, sophomore; Payton Haskell, senior; Jadyn Jackson, senior; Ivory Rightnar, senior; Brooklynn Smith, sophomore; Allie Timberlake, junior. Circle: Dylan Erdwien, sophomore; Alyssa Friesen, junior; Rylee Parish, junior; Izzy Patty, junior; Hailee Schropp, sophomore; Kate Tandy, junior; Adie White, junior. Douglass: Kennedy Bergsten, freshman; Jordie Brewer, junior; Emma Carr, junior. El Dorado: Gibby Baker, sophomore; Bailey Camien, senior; Breklyn Craig, junior; Brooklyn Motter, senior; Madeline Nichols, junior; Elisabeth Nobert, freshman. Flinthills: Breklyn Craig, junior; Jessie Mooney, junior; Sidney Sorum, freshman; Kylee Weis, senior. Remington: Lucy Entz, sophomore; Missy Hays, sophomore; Rianna Lawler, senior; Taryn Lawler, senior; Payton Thunberg, junior; Emily Wedel, junior. Rose Hill: Nevayah Gardner, senior; Camryn Yardly, sophomore.