Kansas Cannons score five runs in the seventh inning to top the Wellington Heat 11-7

WELLINGTON, Kansas – It seemed like it was going to be a pitching duel between Wellington (1-5) and the Kansas Cannons (3-4), but later in the game, the offense woke up for both teams. In a back-and-forth game, the Cannons defeated the Heat with an 11-7 final score.

The Cannons stroke first to start the game. Cale Blasi reached first base due to an error by Wellington’s shortstop London Penland. The next two batters were able to get Blasi to third base, then after a wild pitch from Heat starting pitcher Jacob Doshier, Blasi came into score.

However, it didn’t take long for the Heat to answer with a run of their own. Penland started the game with a walk, then stole second base in the next at-bat. Penland took the game into his own hands as he stole third base, but the throw from Cannons catcher Tripp Clark went into left field and Penland would make his way to home plate.

After a second-inning by both sides, Wellington’s designated hitter Mathew Marlow crushed a solo home run to left field to give the Heat their first lead of the game. Cannons starting pitching Connor Hart would shake off the home run with three consecutive strikeouts to end the inning.

In the fourth inning, the Cannons would regain the lead. With runners on second and third, Wade Reynolds drove in the tying run. Later in the inning, Jaren Jackson hit a fly ball that would fall between the second baseman and center fielder. The hit would drive in Josh Crabtree and the Cannons would take a 3-2 lead.

The next inning, the Heat couldn’t get runners on and the Cannons started to get things going. Doshier would get the first two outs but struggled to get the last. After a single and a walk, Crabtree drove in two runs, then Reynolds drove in another to extend their 5-2 lead.

The Heat had an opportunity do to damage in the sixth inning with bases loaded and one out. However, all they would get is one run. Wellington’s Sparky Bray would start his at-bat in a 0-2 count, but after a couple of foul balls, then working it to 2-2, Bray would drive in a run on a hit by pitch.

Wellington had another opportunity in the sixth inning and this time they would deliver. With runners on second and third, Riley Quiroz would hit a line drive into the right-centerfield gap and would tie the game. The Heat wasn’t done as they scored two more runs – one coming on a passed ball and another from a Cody Carpenter sacrifice fly.

After the Heat took a 7-5 lead, the Cannons in the seventh inning would score five runs to make it 10-7. These runs would come from Wellington giving up five walks, an error and one hit.

The Heat couldn’t score any more runs, but the Cannons drove in an additional run to make it 11-7. The winning pitcher for the Cannons was Michael Sears after coming into relief for two innings. The losing pitcher for Wellington was Cade Balma.