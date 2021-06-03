El Dorado Broncos abruptly cancel 2021 season

EL DORADO, Kansas—In a surprising move, The El Dorado Broncos have canceled their 2021 season only a day after the season started.

The Broncos played at Hutchinson last night, a 10-2 defeat where they score was not indicative of how close the game actually was. The Monarchs scored six runs in the bottom of the eight to increase their lead.

However, on Wednesday night things changed.

Through a Facebook post, the Broncos abruptly canceled their season but not citing any real reasons, they said they are trying to provide playing opportunities for their players.

While they did not provide a reason, the Broncos were reportedly still looking for host families as early as Wednesday, with players staying in hotels on the organization's dime. It's also said the Broncos did not have as many pitchers report as expected.

Wednesday's game against Hutchinson was the team's first game since 2019 as they were one of two Sunflower Collegiate League teams to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. The Andale Warhawks also chose not to play last summer.

The Broncos came to El Dorado in 1995, when they moved from Wichita. They won the NBC World Series three times (1996, 1998 and 2009). They were once known as the Hutchinson Broncos as well.

We'll update this when we get more information.

