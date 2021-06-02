Kansas Cannons get first win of the season, 10-8 over Topeka Golden Giants

TOPEKA—The Kansas Cannons scored six runs in the top of the first and held on for dear life in their first win in their first game back since 2019.

The Topeka Golden Giants scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth but in the end, it wasn't enough as the Cannons held on for the 10-8 win.

Jared Hanks led the Cannons (1-0), going 3-for-5 on the night with two stolen bases and a solo home run in the top of the ninth for an insurance run.

After Topeka took a lead in the bottom of the first, it was Carson Shively, doubling to right field to empty the bases, scoring three and giving the Cannons a 6-1 lead.

After the Golden Giants got one back in the bottom of the fourth, the Cannons responded when Parker Tennil would score on an error to make it 7-3 Cannons.

Tennil, who would finish 1-for-3 on the night, picked up a sac fly RBI, scoring Paul Schoenfeld from third on the tag up.

Topeka (1-1) made a furious come back, scoring four runs with one out. Evan Dean shut down the Golden Giants, who had two on with two out, getting Adler Pierson of Topeka to fly out to end the game.

Topeka's Noah Schnieider took the loss, while unofficially, Cole Gordon picked up the win for the Cannons.

The Cannons are back at it tomorrow night in their home opener against the Haysville Aviators at Rodney Wheeler Field. As usual, there is no charge for admission and first pitch of the double header is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Cannons 10, Golden Giants 8

KSC 060 011 101—10 7 2

TGG 101 200 000—8 11 3

