Kansas Cannons prepare for 2021 Kansas Collegiate Baseball League

The Kansas Cannons are set to return to the diamond this week after a year hiatus due to COVID-19. The last time they played was in the 2019 NBC World Series, so expectations are surely going to be on the same level in hopes of a return trip.

The Cannons bring in a nice roster with a mix of locals like Jaren Jackson, Gavin Payne, Clay Wesbrooks, and Austin Gray and other Butler county players like Cooper Minnick and Cole Luebbert. There are also plenty of guys from Mesa State in Colorado and Angelo State in San Angelo, Texas. Of their 30 players that were listed on their roster, 16 have played within the Augusta area or from the Wichita area.

There are two high school prospects on this year’s team with Gray coming from Augusta High and Paul Schoenfeld, who played at Bishop Carroll this past season. He helped Carroll reach the Class 5A state tournament.

The season kicks off on Wednesday, June 2, on the road against the Topeka Golden Giants. They open their home schedule against the Haysville Aviators of the Sunflower League in a double header.

In all, the Cannons will play 23 games at the friendly confines of Rodney Wheeler Stadium and 22 away.

2021 Roster

INFIELD

1 Carson PRACHT 2B/SS Barton CC Wichita, KS

2 Ethan EZOR IF/3B Mesa State (Colo.) Leguna, Niguel, CA

3 Cole LUBBERT P/IF Tabor College Towanda, KS

5 Chase HAMILTON SS/2B Mesa State (Colo.) Chandler, AZ

7 Parker TENNILL 3B/1B/P Angelo State (TX) Corpus Christi, TX

10 Stevenson REYNOLDS 1B/3B Mesa State (Colo.) Mesa, CO

11 Cooper MINNICK C Emporia State Leon, KS

15 Tripp CLARK C/1B Angelos State (TX) San Angelo, TX

16 Jaren JACKSON IF Butler CC Augusta, KS

31 Jared HANKS C/OF Mesa State (Colo.) Grand Junction, CO

33 Gavin PAYNE C Tabor College Augusta, KS

OUTFIELD

00 Josh CRABTREE OF/P New Mexico Military Corinth, TX

4 Cale BLASI OF Dodge City CC Wichita, KS

17 Charles MASINO OF/IF Pepperdine (Calif.) Thousand Oaks, CA

21 Paul SCHOENFELD OF Bishop Carroll HS Wichita, KS

22 Tristan MCALISTER OF Patrick Henry CC (VA) Stafford, VA

25 Colin PARKS OF/UT Newman Wichita, KS

34 Carson SHIVELY OF Barton CC Wichita, KS

PITCHERS

8 Cole GORDON P Newman Goddard, KS

14 James ARMSTRONG P NOC-Enid Liberal, KS

18 Clay WESBROOKS P Pittsburg State Augusta, KS

23 Jordan ELLISON P/C/IF Barton CC Bel Aire, KS

24 Corbin TALLEY P Butler CC Jones, OK

26 Austin GRAY P/OF Augusta HS Augusta, KS

27 Aaron MUNSON P/OF Angelo State (TX) San Antonio, TX

28 Evan DEAN P Garden City CC El Dorado, KS

29 Connor HART P Angelo State (TX) Plano, TX

36 Michael SEARS P South Mountain CC (AZ) Phoenix, AZ

37 Jake CRABTREE P Southwestern (KS) Corinth, TX

COACHING STAFF

6 Dusty GRAY HEAD COACH

5 Jake GAUL ASSISTANT

2021 Schedule

June 2: at Topeka Golden Giants, 7 p.m.

June 3: vs. Haysville Aviators, 6 p.m.

June 3: vs. Haysville Aviators, 8:30 p.m.

June 4: vs. Denver Cougars, 7 p.m.

June 5: vs. Dodge City As, 7 p.m.

June 6: at Wichita Dirtbags, 7 p.m.

June 8: at Wellington Heat, 7 p.m.

June 10: at McPherson Pipeliners, 7 p.m.

June 11: vs. Kansas Curve, 7 p.m.

June 12: at Park City Rangers, 7 p.m.

June 13: vs. Valley Center Mud Daubers, 7 p.m.

June 14: at Derby Twins, , 7 p.m.

June 15: at KCLB Moo’s, 7 p.m.

June 16, at Hays Larks, 7 p.m.

June 17: at Wellington Heat, 7 p.m.

June 20: vs. McPherson Pipeliners, 7 p.m.

June 21: at Park City Rangers, 7 p.m.

June 22: at KCLB Moo’s, 7 p.m.

June 23: vs. Liberal Beejays, 7 p.m.

June 25: vs. KCLB Moo’s, 7 p.m.

June 26: vs. KLCB Moo’s, 7 p.m.

June 27: vs. McPherson Pipeliners, 7 p.m.

June 28: vs. Wellington Heat, 7 p.m.

June 30: vs. Topeka Golden Giants, 7 p.m.

July 1: at McPherson Pipeliners, 7 p.m.

July 2: vs. Valley Center Mud Daubers, 7 p.m.

July 5: vs. Park City Rangers, 7 p.m.

July 6: vs. Hays Larks, 7 p.m.

July 7: vs. Wellington Heat, 7 p.m.

July 9: at Dodge City As, 7 p.m.

July 10: at Dodge City As, 7 p.m.

July 11: at Dodge City As, 3 p.m.

July 13: at Wichita Dirtbags, 7 p.m.

July 14: vs. Liberal Beejays, 7 p.m.

July 15: vs. Kansas Curve, 7 p.m.

July 16: vs. Wellington Heat, 7 p.m.

July 18: vs. Park City Rangers, 7 p.m.

July 19: at Wichita Dirtbags, 7 p.m.

July 21: vs. KLCB Moo’s, 7 p.m.

July 22: at McPherson Pipeliners, 7 p.m.

July 24: vs. Kansas Curve, 7 p.m.

July 25: at Park City Rangers, 7 p.m.

July 26: at Valley Center Mud Daubers, 7 p.m.

July 27: at Dodge City As, 5 p.m.

July 28: at Liberal Beejays, 7 p.m.

July 30: KLCB Championship Series

July 31: KLCB Championship Series

August 1: KLCB Championship Series

Augusta 4: NBC World Series

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.