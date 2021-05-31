Kansas Cannons prepare for 2021 Kansas Collegiate Baseball League

Charles Chaney
Butler County Times Gazette
The Kansas Cannons are set to return to the diamond this week after a year hiatus due to COVID-19. The last time they played was in the 2019 NBC World Series, so expectations are surely going to be on the same level in hopes of a return trip.

The Cannons bring in a nice roster with a mix of locals like Jaren Jackson, Gavin Payne, Clay Wesbrooks, and Austin Gray and other Butler county players like Cooper Minnick and Cole Luebbert. There are also plenty of guys from Mesa State in Colorado and Angelo State in San Angelo, Texas. Of their 30 players that were listed on their roster, 16 have played within the Augusta area or from the Wichita area. 

There are two high school prospects on this year’s team with Gray coming from Augusta High and Paul Schoenfeld, who played at Bishop Carroll this past season. He helped Carroll reach the Class 5A state tournament.

The season kicks off on Wednesday, June 2, on the road against the Topeka Golden Giants. They open their home schedule against the Haysville Aviators of the Sunflower League in a double header. 

In all, the Cannons will play 23 games at the friendly confines of Rodney Wheeler Stadium and 22 away.

2021 Roster

INFIELD

1    Carson PRACHT    2B/SS    Barton CC        Wichita, KS

2    Ethan EZOR           IF/3B     Mesa State (Colo.)    Leguna, Niguel, CA

3    Cole LUBBERT      P/IF        Tabor College        Towanda, KS

5    Chase HAMILTON SS/2B    Mesa State (Colo.)    Chandler, AZ

7    Parker TENNILL     3B/1B/P Angelo State (TX)    Corpus Christi, TX

10    Stevenson REYNOLDS    1B/3B    Mesa State (Colo.)    Mesa, CO

11    Cooper MINNICK  C           Emporia State        Leon, KS

15    Tripp CLARK        C/1B      Angelos State (TX)    San Angelo, TX

16    Jaren JACKSON  IF           Butler CC        Augusta, KS

31    Jared HANKS      C/OF      Mesa State (Colo.)    Grand Junction, CO

33    Gavin PAYNE       C           Tabor College        Augusta, KS

OUTFIELD

00    Josh CRABTREE    OF/P  New Mexico Military    Corinth, TX

4    Cale BLASI                OF    Dodge City CC        Wichita, KS

17    Charles MASINO    OF/IF    Pepperdine (Calif.)    Thousand Oaks, CA

21    Paul SCHOENFELD    OF    Bishop Carroll HS    Wichita, KS

22    Tristan MCALISTER    OF    Patrick Henry CC (VA)    Stafford, VA

25    Colin PARKS        OF/UT    Newman        Wichita, KS

34    Carson SHIVELY    OF    Barton CC        Wichita, KS

PITCHERS

8    Cole GORDON        P    Newman        Goddard, KS

14    James ARMSTRONG    P    NOC-Enid        Liberal, KS

18    Clay WESBROOKS    P    Pittsburg State        Augusta, KS

23    Jordan ELLISON    P/C/IF    Barton CC        Bel Aire, KS

24    Corbin TALLEY        P    Butler CC        Jones, OK

26    Austin GRAY        P/OF    Augusta HS        Augusta, KS

27    Aaron MUNSON    P/OF    Angelo State (TX)    San Antonio, TX

28    Evan DEAN        P    Garden City CC        El Dorado, KS

29    Connor HART        P    Angelo State (TX)    Plano, TX

36    Michael SEARS        P    South Mountain CC (AZ) Phoenix, AZ

37    Jake CRABTREE    P    Southwestern (KS)    Corinth, TX

COACHING STAFF

6    Dusty GRAY        HEAD COACH

5    Jake GAUL        ASSISTANT

2021 Schedule

June 2: at Topeka Golden Giants, 7 p.m.

June 3: vs. Haysville Aviators, 6 p.m.

June 3: vs. Haysville Aviators, 8:30 p.m.

June 4: vs. Denver Cougars, 7 p.m.

June 5: vs. Dodge City As, 7 p.m.

June 6: at Wichita Dirtbags, 7 p.m.

June 8: at Wellington Heat, 7 p.m.

June 10: at McPherson Pipeliners, 7 p.m.

June 11: vs. Kansas Curve, 7 p.m.

June 12: at Park City Rangers, 7 p.m.

June 13: vs. Valley Center Mud Daubers, 7 p.m.

June 14: at Derby Twins, , 7 p.m.

June 15: at KCLB Moo’s, 7 p.m.

June 16, at Hays Larks, 7 p.m.

June 17: at Wellington Heat, 7 p.m.

June 20: vs. McPherson Pipeliners, 7 p.m.

June 21: at Park City Rangers, 7 p.m.

June 22: at KCLB Moo’s, 7 p.m.

June 23: vs. Liberal Beejays, 7 p.m.

June 25: vs. KCLB Moo’s, 7 p.m.

June 26: vs. KLCB Moo’s, 7 p.m.

June 27: vs. McPherson Pipeliners, 7 p.m.

June 28: vs. Wellington Heat, 7 p.m.

June 30: vs. Topeka Golden Giants, 7 p.m.

July 1: at McPherson Pipeliners, 7 p.m.

July 2: vs. Valley Center Mud Daubers, 7 p.m.

July 5: vs. Park City Rangers, 7 p.m.

July 6: vs. Hays Larks, 7 p.m.

July 7: vs. Wellington Heat, 7 p.m.

July 9: at Dodge City As, 7 p.m.

July 10: at Dodge City As, 7 p.m.

July 11: at Dodge City As, 3 p.m.

July 13: at Wichita Dirtbags, 7 p.m.

July 14: vs. Liberal Beejays, 7 p.m.

July 15: vs. Kansas Curve, 7 p.m.

July 16: vs. Wellington Heat, 7 p.m.

July 18: vs. Park City Rangers, 7 p.m.

July 19: at Wichita Dirtbags, 7 p.m.

July 21: vs. KLCB Moo’s, 7 p.m.

July 22: at McPherson Pipeliners, 7 p.m.

July 24: vs. Kansas Curve, 7 p.m.

July 25: at Park City Rangers, 7 p.m.

July 26: at Valley Center Mud Daubers, 7 p.m.

July 27: at Dodge City As, 5 p.m.

July 28: at Liberal Beejays, 7 p.m.

July 30: KLCB Championship Series

July 31: KLCB Championship Series

August 1: KLCB Championship Series

Augusta 4: NBC World Series

