Circle High senior Kimalee Cook goes out a winner at 4A state track meet

WICHITA, Kansas—Your very last high school sports day probably couldn't have gone any better than what Kimalee Cook experienced on Friday afternoon at Cessna Stadium.

The senior took home her second straight state championship by winning the 4A girls' 100-meter dash. Then, she helped her teammates in a photo finish for a fifth place finish. She then capped off the career with a second place finish in the 200-meter dash.

All Cook has done since transferring to Circle High is win. Whether it was on the basketball court, where she'll play basketball at Division II's Southern Nazarene (OK), or blowing by everyone on the track. It's what she's done.

"It's a really great way to go out in my last meet," Cook said.

More:Multi-sport athletes help Andover Central track succeed

Cook took home the gold in the 100 and 200 in 2019 as only a sophomore and was the overwhelming favorite to do it again in the 100. She did it in impressive fashion, setting the best time of the season for 4A girls this season with a time of 12.33, almost a full two seconds faster than second place.

"Since she came over as a sophomore it's been a big improvement for our team," Circle track coach Keil Jacobs said. "When she came here, she saw an opportunity to do things a little bigger school and some girls could push her a bit."

All of that came to show on Friday in the annual Class 5A state track meet at Wichita State.

Cook transferred from Remington High School in northern Butler County and has been an instant success for the track team.

"We know we can go to her and she's going to get us points,' Jacobs said. "She pretty much has all of our points today."

Jacobs also points out that Cook's success can reach down to the younger ranks as they try to get better.

"We can show we have a state champion and what it takes," Jacobs said. "It's like a having a golden ticket."

More:Andover track enjoying opportunity to compete at state

Cook also gives credit where credit is due.

"I owe everything to my coaches," Cook said. "They helped me and pushed me and encouraged me through all of the adversity that I've had to go through. I have to thank them the most for all of what they did for me."

Kimalee leaves Circle as a three-time champion in track and a seven-time medalist. With no meet last year due to COVID, Cook is appreciative of her success and what's she's done.

"I'm happy track is ending i'm able to move onto college but all of these people cheering me and my friends on," Cook said. "That's something I'm going to really going to miss."

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.