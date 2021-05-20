Trojan soccer falls in regional finals to Bishop Carroll

Ethan Denton

WICHITA—The Andover Trojan girls soccer team was understandably down in the minutes after being handed a 5-0 loss by the Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles in a Class 5A Regional Final on Thursday in west Wichita.

Some players hung their heads as they gathered around head coach Kevin Law but Law wanted to send a positive message to his team, a young group that won 13 games this spring.

“Going forward, our girls see what we can be,” Law said. “We can be a team with six, seven seniors starting, moving on to college and playing at a high level.”

In a high stakes playoff matchup, experience can often times serve as an advantage. The talented Eagles play ten seniors and many of them are set to play at the collegiate level. Once Carroll went in front, they pressed to increase their advantage and the Trojans were not able to counter.

Andover hung tough through the opening half hour, but with seven minutes left in the first half, Carroll found the breakthrough with forward Khloe Schuckman. Two minutes prior, she had a clean look at goal but the shot caromed off the left post. This time, she converted with her right foot for a 1-0 lead.

It looked as if the score would stay that way heading into halftime, but with 33 seconds to play, the Eagles struck a blow when Schuckman sent a low cross in front of the face of the goal where the ball was knocked home Autumn Trail to make it 2-0. It proved to be a back breaker.

“That hurt,” Law said. “That one was a hard one to swallow.”

The Eagles controlled the action the rest of the way, tallying three more goals to polish off the win. Schuckman added a second goal and Destiny Hoy scored twice.

Andover’s best chance came halfway through the second half when Olyvia Pugh sent a shot from a tough angle that nearly made its way in but hit hard off the top right corner of the crossbar. The ball was cleared away and for the whole match, the Trojans only could get two shots on goal.

Carroll improved to 15-3 while Andover finishes at 13-4-1. Coach Law is proud of what his team was able to do this spring.

“We had four seniors total on the roster, two that played consistent minutes and six freshmen on varsity,” Law said. “From our standpoint, playing (Carroll) and losing to them for us is technically a good thing right now. We’re definitely a young, young team.”